Freeman, Enzo Ishall to headline Bulawayo Doek and Slay event

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

Zimdancehall stars Freeman and Enzo Ishall are set to headline the Doek & Slay event in Bulawayo on August 18. The event will be held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre. Masvingo will host its edition on September 8 at Caravan Park.

Organisers have also announced changes to the dates for the Harare and Gweru editions. The Harare event will now be held on August 25, rescheduled from August 11, while the Gweru edition has been moved to August 11. These adjustments are due to the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government taking place in Harare.

A statement from the organisers read: “We would like to inform you of an important change in the schedule for the Harare and Gweru editions of the Doek and Slay event. The Harare edition, initially set for August 11, will now take place on August 25. Consequently, the Gweru edition will now move to August 11. This adjustment has been made to accommodate the SADC Summit.”

The venues for the Harare and Gweru events remain unchanged: Alex Sports Club in Harare and Gweru Sports Club in Gweru. The Gweru edition will feature performances by ExQ and Killer T.

The Doek and Slay event has struck a chord with women across Zimbabwe, offering a distinctive opportunity to unite, celebrate womanhood, and experience something beyond conventional social gatherings.

Launched in Harare in March last year, the event quickly gained traction and has since expanded to other cities, including Kadoma, Gweru, Masvingo, Mutare and Bulawayo. Building on its success, organisers have announced plans for international expansion, with a new edition set to take place in Lusaka, Zambia, in October.