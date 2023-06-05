Freeman, Insimbi ZeZhwane, Feli Nandi shine at Zimas

Harare Bureau

The Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) ceremony held at the 7 Arts Theatre in Harare on Saturday saw a number of artistes being honoured for their contribution to the local music scene.

The event which was hosted by radio and television personalities Becky K and Amard saw some artistes being honoured posthumously.

These included Mbuya Stella Chiweshe and Kelly Rusike. The red carpet was well taken care of by personalities Mbo Mahocs and Hollywood Lee.

Zimdancehall musician Freeman was the biggest winner as he scooped four awards, Song of the Year, Best Album of the Year, Best Male Artist and Best Zimdancehall Artist. Gospel musician Janet Manyowa and songstress Feli Nandi scooped two awards each.

Amaqaqa, Leslie Kampila, Indosakusa The Morning Star and Insimbi ZeZhwane each walked away with an award in their respective categories.

However, most of the nominees were in absentia as it was a busy weekend. A survey conducted revealed that most of the nominees had shows elsewhere across the country on Saturday. In Harare, the event coincided with the OK Grand Challenge which drew bumper crowds while in Bulawayo, it coincided with the Bulawayo Arts Festival.

Luckily, Manyowa was present to accept her awards. She was accompanied on stage by her videographer.

In her acceptance speech, an appreciative Manyowa shared with guests how expensive the Vaudze visuals which earned her the “Best Music Video” award, were to shoot.

This year’s awards ceremony was held under the theme, “Reimagining the industry” as it underscored wins and losses.

People were taken aback when the late legendary music producer, football player, and choirmaster Tymon “Whitehorse” Mabaleka was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award in the sector.

He was honoured for the role he played in shaping some of the best musicians locally.

Gospel musician Dorcas Moyo who was one of the performers scooped the Best Traditional Gospel award and thanked those who voted for her for the love.

“I’d like to thank God for this award. I want to thank my fans for the love. Not forgetting God Almighty.

Thank you,” said Moyo.

It will be injustice not to talk about the energetic performances by Zimdancehall chanter Ndunge, who performed the hit song, Nhaiwe Ndunge which kept the crowd on their feet.

Hip-hop singer Ishan performed Lola backed by a dancing group.

The Fire Emoji anthem brought the crowd to a standstill as everyone enjoyed the performance, singing along and dancing to the tune.

The artiste behind the song, Leo Magozz won the Best Collaboration Award for Fire Emoji remix.

Below is a full list of Zima 2023 winners

Best Group/Duo

* Indosakusa

Best Newcomer

* Leo Magozz

Best Album

* David & Goliath – Freeman HKD

Best Zimdancehall

* Freeman HKD

Best Sungura

* Mark Ngwazi

Best Afropop/Afrofusion

* Ishan

Best Hip Hop

* Saintfloew

Best Collaboration

* Leo Magozz & Friends – ‘Fire Emoji Remix’

Best Contemporary Gospel

* Janet Manyowa

Best Traditional Gospel

* Dorcas Moyo

Best R&B and Soul

* Nyasha Timbe

Best Jazz

* Josh Meck

Best Dance (House, Amapiano, Kwaito and EDM)

* Leslie Kampila

Best Tshibilika

* Insimbi ZeZhwane

Best Traditional (Chinyakare/Chimurenga)

* Mary Anibal

Best Traditional (Folk, Ezomdabu and Imbube)

* Amaqaqa

Best Alternative

* Feli Nandi

Best Producer

* Oskid

Best Music Video

* Janet Manyowa – ‘Vaudze’

Best Videographer

* Studio Art Pictures

Best Diaspora Artist

* Dr Chaii

Best Male Artist

* Freeman HKD

Best Female Artist

* Feli Nandi

Lifetime Achievement Award

* Tymon ‘Whitehorse’ Mabaleka

Song of the Year

* Freeman HKD