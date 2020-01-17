Freeman, Ishan top Zim Music Awards nominees list

Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

ZIMDANCEHALL sensation Freeman who is basking in the glory of hit song Ngaibake is topping the nominees list for the 2020 Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) with six nods for that track.

The awards slated for next Saturday, come after a four- year hiatus.

Freeman is nominated in the Best male artiste of the year, Best album of the year for Gango, Best Zimdancehall artiste, Best collaboration for Ngaibake which features Alick Macheso, Best video for Ngaibake and Song of the year for that song.

Closely following Freeman is Ishan of the Kure fame with five nominations followed by gospel musician Janet Manyowa who has four nominations.

After blooming in the industry in just over a year mainly for her collaboration with Winky D on MuGarden, Gemma Griffiths has three nominations mostly emanating from that hit track.

DJ Stavo, Tammy Moyo, Takura, Ammara Brown, guitarist Sylent Nqo and Shasha have two nominations each.

Representing Bulawayo are the likes of Indosakusa, Sotja Moyo, Ukukhanya Kwezwe, Ndux Jnr, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Msiz’Kay, Busi Ncube and Asaph.

Sadly music lovers only have one category where they will have an input in determining the winner which is Song of the year as the rest will be adjudged by the Zima judges. In the Song of the year category are songs Kure by Ishan ft Ti Gonzi, Murgaden by Winky D ft Gemma Griffiths, Ngaibake by Freeman ft Alick Macheso, Reurura by Seh Calaz ft Mambo Duterere and Sadza neMuriwo by Jah Prayzah.

Below is a full list of the nominees;

TOP 5 AWARD CATEGORIES

BEST FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

1. Tammy Moyo, 2. Shasha, 3. Ammara Brown, 4. Gemma Griffiths, 5. Janet Manyowa

BEST MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

1. Takura, 2. Asaph, 3. T Gonzi, 4. Ishan, 5. Freeman

BEST GROUP/ DUO OF THE YEAR

1 Firm Faith, 2 Vabati Vajehova, 3 Sinazo, 4 Fusion

BEST NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

1 Joyfull Praise Choir (JPC), 2 Mambo Dhuterere, 3 Ishan, 4 Garry Mapanzure

BEST ALBUM OF THE YEAR

1 Franceesca by King98, 2 Mutare by Shasha, 3 Ramba Wakadzvanya by Baba Harare, 4 Gango by Freeman

GENRE AWARDS

Zimdancehall

1 Ndunge Yut, 2 Enzo lshall, 3 Freeman, 4 Nutty O, 5 BazookaSUNGURA

1 Mukoma Panga, 2 Peter Moyo, 3 Nicholas Zakaria &Khiama Boys, 4 Greatman

HIP HOP

1 T Gonzi, 2 King 98, 3 Takura, 4 Asaph, 5 Cal Vin

Afro Pop

1 Ammara Brown, 2 Rocki, 3 Ishan, 4 Tammy Moyo

Contemporary Gospel

1 Minister Michael Mahendere, 2 Janet Manyowa, 3 Joyfull Praise Choir(JPC), 4 Sharon Manyika

Traditional Gospel

1 Mathias Mhere, 2 Rev TT Chivaviro, 3 Joyfull Praise Choir(JPC), 4 Mambo Dhuterere

RNB & SOUL

Gemma Griffiths, Brian Nhira, Nyasha David, Berita

JAZZ

1 Diana Samkange, 2 Willis waTaffy, 3 Vuyo Brown, 4 Sylent Nqo

Dance (House/Gqom/Kwaito/EDM)

1 Novuyo Seagirl, 2 Reverb 7, 3 Huby Blakes, 4 DJ Stavo

TSHIBILIKA

1 Ndux Jnr, 2 Madlela Skhobokhobo, 3 Bolamba, 4 Clement Magwaza

Traditional Folk (Chinyakare/Chimurenga)

1 Braveman Chizvino, 2 Greatman, 3 Andy Muridzo, 4 Agga Nyabinde

Traditional Folk (Ezomdabu/Imbube)

1 Indosakusa, 2 Sotja Moyo, 3 Charles Mahlaba, 4 Ukukhanya Kwezwe

BEST ALTERNATIVE

1 Sylent Nqo, 2 Vimbai Zimuto, 3 Dj Chrxn, 4 Huby Blakes

SPECIAL AWARDS

ZIM ICON – RETRO FEMALE

1. Chiwoniso Maraire, 2. Busi Ncube, 3. Stella Chiweshe, 4. Susan Mapfumo

ZIM ICON – RETRO MALE

1. Simon Chimbetu, 2. Lovemore Majaivana, 3. Leonard Dembo, 4. Tongai Moyo

BEST INTERNATIONAL ZIM ARTIST

1 Brian Nhira, 2 Queen Vee, 3 Shasha, 4 Buffalo Soldier

BEST COLLABORATION

1 Ngaibake by Freeman x Alick Macheso, 2 Mugarden by Winky D x Gemma, 3 Kure by Ishan x Ti Gonzi

4 You are more by Janet Manyowa x Nqubeko Mbata

BEST DJ

1 Judgement Yard, 2 DJ Stavo, 3 Gospel DJ Unlocked, 4 Reverb 7

BEST PROMOTER

1 Brai Out Zw, 2 2Kings Entertainment, 3 Pablos, 4 Impala Car Rental

BEST CORPORATE SPONSORS

1. Econet Wireless, 2. Delta Corporation, 3. Impala Car Rental, 4. United Refineries (Roil)

TECHNICAL AWARDS

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

1 Ndimi by Janet Manyowa, 2 Ngaibake by Freeman x Alick Macheso, 3 Zvemoyo by Takura, 4 Vavengi by Queen Vee

VIDEOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

1 Umsebenzi Ka Blaqs, 2 Andy Cutta, 3 Simdoc Films, 4 Naxo Films

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

1 Reverb 7, 2 Jamal, 3 Oskid, 4 Rodney Beats

ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

1 Rodney Beats, 2 Tammy Bhima, 3 GT Beats, 4 Msizkay

PUBLIC VOTE CATERGORY

SONG OF THE YEAR

1. Kure by Ishan x Ti Gonzi, 2. Murgaden by Winky D x Gemma Griffiths, 3. Ngaibake by Freeman x Alick Macheso, 4. Reurura by Seh Calaz x Mambo Duterere, 5. Sadza neMuriwo by Jah Prayzah. – @waynecas