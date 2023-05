Freeman, Leo Magozz, Feli win big at Star FM Listeners’ Choice Music Awards

Showbiz Reporter

The Star FM Listeners Choice Music Awards were held in Harare on Wednesday with Leo Magozz of the Fire Emoji hit and Freeman winning big.

The two received three awards each and were closely followed by Feli Nandi who received two awards. Below is the list of winners.

SONG OF THE YEAR

Leo Magozz – Fire Emoji

BEST FEMALE ARTIST

Feli Nandi

BEST MALE ARTIST

Freeman

BEST HIP HOP SONG

Leo Magozz – Fire Emoji

BEST R&B SONG

Takura – Haarore

BEST NEWCOMER

Saintfloew – Silas Mavende

BEST HOUSE/AMAPIANO

Shasha – Ungowami

BEST ZIM IN DIASPORA

Quonfused – Kamunamato Kekubhawa

BEST PRODUCER

Nicky Genius – Lola

BEST GOSPEL SONG

Minister Michael Mahendere – Tangai Neni

BEST DUO OR GROUP

Zimpraise – Ndiri Mweya

BEST ZIMDANCEHALL SONG

Freeman – Vakomana Ve Drip

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Freeman – David and Goliath

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Feli Nandi – Ndoona Iwe

BEST COLLABORATION

Leo Magozz and Friends – Fire Emoji

BEST AFRICAN POP

Ishan feat Annatoria – Lola

BEST SUNGURA ARTIST

Alick Macheso – Tinosvitswa Nashe

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Patson “Chipaz” Chimbodza