Freeman released from police custody

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

ON Tuesday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reported investigating Zimdancehall artiste Freeman (born Energy Chizanga) with regards to a string of armed robbery cases in Harare.

In a X post, the ZRP has revealed releasing the “Ngaibake” hitmaker pending further investigations.

“Reference is made to ZRP previous post on the arrest of musician Energy Chizanga (34) aka ‘Freeman’. The ZRP reports that Freeman has been released pending further inquiries. More information will be released as the investigations unfold,” read the post.

Reports have it that Freeman is in the cross hairs of the police, being touted as an alleged accomplice to an armed robbery syndicate involving his late friend and music promoter, Godknows Machingura.

This is a developing story.

– @MbuleloMpofu