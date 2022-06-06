Freeman to light up Gwanda

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

MAGALIS as Zimdancehall chanter Freeman’s fans are known will be in for a treat this weekend as the Pombi hit-maker is billed to perform in the mining town of Gwanda.

The show scheduled for Saturday will see Freeman and the HKD Band perform at The Phoenix Tshisanyama at a gig to be hosted by Gibbonz and Kuda Master.

Supporting acts will be Zhezhingtonz, Afro Legacy, Ronnie B and Bry while the decks will be manned by DJ Wyqlif, DJ T Money, DJ Nicksoul and DJ Virus.

Organisers of the show, 2 Kings Entertainment director Dee Nosh said: “This Saturday marks yet another explosive party day as Freeman takes on Gwanda with his live band. With the show having been anticipated for quite a while, we urge those who want to be part of such a fun experience to purchase advance tickets and be geared to have some fun.” – @mthabisi_mthire