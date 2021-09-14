JUST IN: FreeZim Congress supporters defect to Zanu PF

Zanu PF DCC chairman for Beitbridge (far right) Cde Samuel "Savimbi" Mulaudzi welcoming Mr Muhlupeki Shoko and some of the FreeZim Congress party who have defected to join the ruling party-Picture by Thupeyo Muleya

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Supporters of the Free-Zimbabwe Congress party, led by South African-based businessman Mr Joseph Makamba Busha, have started defecting to Zanu PF, pledging to work with the ruling party in pushing people-oriented development projects.

The party’s Beitbridge district chairperson Mr Muhlupeki Shoko and six other members presented themselves to the Zanu PF district offices on Tuesday.

The group was welcomed by the District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairman, Cde Samuel ‘Savimbi’ Mulaudzi, and other senior Zanu PF members.

In an interview, Mr Shoko said they had finally seen the light.

“I am a former Zanu PF youth leader and now I am back home. I had joined FreeZim Congress as that I wanted to be a councillor for Ward 6 urban since I had failed to meet the requirements in Zanu PF.

“As a development-oriented person, I have realised that things are moving in terms of infrastructure development under the current Zanu PF leadership. Nothing much is happening in the opposition and I feel I am underutilised,” said Mr Shoko.

The politician said he was impressed that the border was being modernised and that the Beitbridge town was being transformed by the Zanu PF led government.

“I have brought some people from my former party that we ride along and contribute to national development matters,” said Mr Shoko.

Beitbridge DCC chairman, Cde Savimbi said they were having a number of programs on the ground to increase the party’s support base.

“The response is overwhelming and we are anticipating to register more people in our structures as we strive to get the 5 million votes in the next harmonized elections.

Those who are rejoining or joining for the first time are being properly inducted about our party doctrine and we want them to bring more people,” he said. @tupeyo