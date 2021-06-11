French Open: Novak Djokovic facing ‘biggest challenge’ in bid to dethrone Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic face off for the 58th time in their glittering careers as the Spaniard continues his search for a 14th French Open title, while Stefanos Tsitsipas meets Alexander Zverev in the youngest Roland Garros semi-final since Nadal beat Djokovic in 2008.

After the French Open welcomed four first-time women’s semi-finalists to the court, there remains a familiar feel to the men’s proceedings as a rampant Rafael Nadal continues his march towards a 14th career singles title at Roland Garros.

It was a mindset of ‘the further, the better’ for world No 2 Daniil Medvedev in regards to escaping Nadal on clay until as late as possible, while world No 10 Diego Schwartzman made no secret of his wish to avoid the Spaniard in the same side of the draw in the future, such is his aura of invincibility in a tournament he has governed for 15 years.

The latter had been Nadal’s latest obstacle as he dared to threaten his authority with a valiant performance in their quarter-final clash only to eventually fall 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-0 after an imperious fourth and decisive set.