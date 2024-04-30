Fresh charges for Madzibaba Ishmael; “impregnates five minors,” youngest 13

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

IT never rains but pours for Madzibaba Ishamel as he is facing fresh charges this time five counts of “having sexual intercourse with a minor,” after the State alleges that he impregnated the minors, with the youngest being 13 years.

Madzibaba Ishmael and his accomplices were facing charges of Contravening Section 3 (1) and (2) of the Burial and Cremation Act 5:03 and Section 7(1) and (5) of the Children’s Act 5:06.

His co-accused are Takavengwa Gwenzi (55), Siribiniyo Chikunire (53), Wonder Kabaya (41), Devlodge Katsande (47), Zebediah Sigudu (49), Aaron Chokurongerwa (47) and Shingirai Ngavafume (42).

Last week, Madzibaba Ishamel was granted a US$1 000 bail under stringent conditions.

However, on Monday, Madzibaba Ishmael was back in court in Norton on fresh charges.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa (56) appeared again at the Norton Magistrates’ Court this time facing five counts of “having sexual intercourse with a minor”.

“It is the State’s case that the accused person engaged in sexual relations with five minors between 2018 and 2024: a 15 year old, resulting in the birth of an infant, a 13 year old, resulting in the birth of 1 infant, a 14 year old with whom he now has two children, a 15 year old with whom he has a child and a 16 year old, resulting in the birth of another infant,” said the NPAZ.

Madzibaba Ishmael, the NPAZ said, was remanded to the 7th of May 2024 and referred to the High Court for bail application.

The State said sometime in November last year, Madzibaba Ishmael and his accomplices conducted burial for Hazel Chikunhire and Winlet Kabaya, without a burial order issued, in violation of the Act.

It is also the State’s case that since 2019, Madzibaba Ishmael and others neglected, abandoned and exposed their children to various ailments, causing unnecessary suffering to the kids, whose health was heavily affected.

Police have rescued 251 children, below the age of 18, who were used as forced labour to benefit Madzibaba Ishmael at his plot 6, Lily Farm in Nyabira.

Of the 251 children, 246 kids had no birth certificates.

At least,16 illegal graves, seven of them for infants, have been found.