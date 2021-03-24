Fresh milk in short supply

Judge Jarachara, Chronicle Reporter

MAJOR supermarkets in Bulawayo have run out of fresh milk and by yesterday only a few retail outlets had a few one-liter bottles of imported milk from South Africa on the shelves.

For weeks now, only imported milk was on the shelves of selected supermarkets.

Confederation of Retailers Association of Zimbabwe President Mr Denford Mutashu confirmed the shortage of the commodity which he said is due to constrained supply issues.

“I can confirm that there is a shortage of milk across the country and this is due to constrained supply issues that we strongly believe the suppliers are working on,” he said.

A snap survey conducted in the city’s Central Business District revealed that major supermarkets did not have fresh milk.

At OK Zimbabwe Jason Moyo branch, there were only a few one-litre bottles of fresh milk with prices pegged at $178 00. TM Pick n Pay, Choppies Bulawayo center and TM Jason Moyo, all did not have the commodity.

A manager at one of the local supermarkets who preferred to speak on the condition of anonymity said they are also worried about the shortage.

“The shortage is worrisome for us retailers. For me it’s been two weeks now since I last received milk consignment especially the 400 ml. The shortage is a big blow to us as it affects our sales besides disappointing customers, “he said.

Consumers who spoke to Chronicle said the shortage started some weeks ago. They said they suspected some retailers were hoarding the commodity to create artificial shortages with the intention to trigger prices of the commodity.

Mr Malvin Sibanda (64) said the shortage was an artificial one aiming to trigger price hike on the commodity.

“it is surprising that milk of all the commodities is scarce here in Zimbabwe. It is the first time we are witnessing this and I would like to believe that these retailers are hoarding the commodity which will help them trigger an increase in prices, “said Mr Sibanda.

Mr Mutashu appealed to retailers to ensure that whatever little they get should be spread out to all and not to take advantage of the shortage and hike prices.

“For those who have; the little they get should be spread throughout the locality so as to benefit a larger number. I urge them to maintain affordable prices and not take advantage of the situation and hike prices,” he said.

Mr Mutashu appealed to milk suppliers to work round the clock to ensure that the matter is resolved with the urgency it deserves.