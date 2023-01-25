Friday Late Show suspended as NGZ closes for renovations

Angela Sibanda, Showbiz Correspondent

The National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo has temporarily suspended the popular monthly Friday Late Show for the first quarter of the year following the ongoing renovations at the gallery.

The show is one of the much-anticipated and most attended at the gallery, taking place every last Friday of the month with the aim of giving local artists a platform to showcase their work. Visual artists, singers, poets and dancers make use of this show to attract more fans with many gaining popularity through this platform.

The regional director at NGZ Bulawayo, Silenkosi Moyo said the show will be back after March.

“The renovations are going to proceed up to March and it’s unfortunate that the Friday Late is one of our affected activities,” she said.

One of the organisers of the show Elliot Moyo said they will use this period as an opportunity to improve the show.

“We’ve decided to take this time as an opportunity to work on making the show better. We had a good run in 2022 and this will be good for our team to work on the improvements with enough time to really give the show the facelift that it deserves so that it can be at a higher standard than before,” Moyo said.