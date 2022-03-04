Fringe theatre for patrons this Saturday

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ENTERTAINMENT lovers are set to enjoy a triple treat on Saturday as musicians, clowns and theatre acts will be on full display at the Bulawayo Theatre.

The event dubbed; “Fringe Theatre” will be an informal set-up where the upliftment of up-and-coming artistes in preparation for bigger stages will be the goal.

Acts to perform there include Blessing Anele Msindo, marimba-playing Hloseni Arts and Calvin Mangena.

Clowns that will perform include Tanaka “Pastor Sgamba” Munyavi, Svoto, Nobuntu Ndlovu and Luckson Nyoka among others.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, Bulawayo Theatre representative Thandolwenkosi Ndlovu said the initiative is meant to prepare up-and-coming creatives for bigger stages.

“The idea is to have these up-and-coming creatives performing for an audience in preparation for bigger stages and larger audiences. This is a stepping stone for them,” Ndlovu said.

She also said the event which resembles open mic sessions will be done monthly and the best performers will be chosen from the lot and these will get to the main stage.

“The idea is to also help people watch quality entertainment which will be easy on the pocket since there has been an outcry of cover charges for performances at the theatre. This creative hub will bridge the gap between creatives and their fans,” said Ndlovu. – @eMKlass_49