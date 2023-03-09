‘From a bush to a fully developed mine’ …massive progress at Zulu Lithium

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

THE Zulu Lithium Project in Insiza District, Matabeleland South, is registering massive progress. Giving an update on the construction of its pilot lithium production plant, Premier African Minerals chief executive officer, Mr George Roach, said: “In July 2022 this was nothing but bush, today we have a mine.”

He said this on 21 February 2023, adding that they “are in the home stretch in terms of final plant assembly and commissioning, and we remain on track to produce spodumene concentrate (SC6) this Q1 as planned.

“Crush, sorting, screening, and milling. With the exception of the secondary crushing circuit, that is expected this week, all major components are installed and ready for power up.”

In the last official update released on 27 February, Mr Roach said “We continue to see good intersections within the main Spodumene-rich pigment that are both encouraging for the long term and supportive of our decision to commence operations with the large-scale pilot plant as we have done.”

Latest pictures posted on the mine’s official Twitter handle suggest that production will commence in coming weeks. Several key structures have been mounted, turning what was a mere bush into an established mine.