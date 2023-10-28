From America with love…NFL’s Nate Landman wears Zimbabwean flag, with pride

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

TO honour the sport’s international diversity, the National Football League (NFL) in the United States runs a two-week Heritage Programme and players are allowed to wear international flag decals on their uniforms as a way of celebrating their cultural backgrounds.

Among the more than 330 coaches and players, stands a tall lad with a flag at the back of his helmet that Zimbabweans will recognise without blinking an eye.

A meticulous sticker with red, yellow, white, green and black is embedded next to the number 53 just above the name “Falcons” on a shiny black helmet — a protective piece of regalia in the NFL. The collage of colours represent a source of pride and national identity — the Zimbabwean flag.

The NFL player, who literally wears his proud identity at the back of the Falcons helmet to show the world that success doesn’t not erase the memories where one comes from no matter how society might try to ridicule his or her place of birth, is Nate Landman.

For two decades, Landman relied on photos and stories to paint a picture of a life he barely remembered but clung to as the core of his identity. Landman was born in Zimbabwe in late 1998 and moved to America in early 2002 where he now plays for NFL side, Falcons.

It wasn’t until April that Landman returned to the country he still considers home and connected the dots between expectations and reality.

“I would always brag about being from Africa. People would ask me what it was like, and I tried to describe what my parents would say. Now, I can describe it myself.”

And he does with unabashed excitement.

As a linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons, Landman holds the power to support Zimbabwe on an international scale.

“It means a lot. I have a tremendous amount of pride being born in Zimbabwe.”

For his parents Shaun and Mandy Landman, Zimbabwe was the only place they’d ever called home. They were both raised here and each has extended family in the country.

The Landmans moved to America when Shaun’s company, a global engineering consulting firm called Arup, offered him a position in California, the appeal of the American Dream was too strong to pass up.

Shaun was a professional rugby player, which left his kids with no choice but to play sports and that’s how Nate got into football, since it’s much more prominent in America than rugby.

Since moving to America, Mandy regularly cooks the traditional Zimbabwean dish of “isitshwala le nyama” which her four kids enjoyed because they traditionally eat it with their hands. Otherwise, table manners and etiquette are taken seriously. No one is excused until plates are cleaned.

“I was quite homesick for a while for the life I left behind. But, looking back, oh my gosh, they were the richest years of my life. Our family of six really got so close because of that (Zimbabwean life),” said Mandy.

His upbringing alone taught Nate what he needed to know most about the Zimbabwean way of life: Family first.

“Their long-term visions are slowly coming true: All my siblings are super, super successful. I think my parents are proud of all of us and the decision — the hard decision — they made sacrificing their comfortability and uprooting their life that they had built back in Africa to come to the United States to make a life for us,” said Nate.

His first trip back to Zimbabwe wouldn’t be complete without a trip to Victoria Falls, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World and where he got the opportunity to fish on the Zambezi River and also in Lake Kariba.

Nate also has a lion tattooed on his upper left arm and an African safari design.

“I’ll always claim being from Africa, even as an American citizen. It’s something I’m super proud of, and my family is super proud of,” he added.

He plans to visit Zimbabwe every two years now. His parents hope to get the whole family out there together, sooner rather than later.

*Additional reporting by atlantafalcons.com