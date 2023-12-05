From backyard to big business: How a welder became a bus trailer maker

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

EDIAS Gweru (42) is not your ordinary welder. He is the owner of Zero Bars, a company that manufactures and supplies trailers for buses in Beitbridge, Zimbabwe.

He started his business from his backyard, making burglar bars, window panes and gates. Today, he has a workshop in the industrial area, 22 workers, and a vision to expand his products. Gweru inherited the welding business from his late father in 1999, when he was only 16 years old. He had to drop out of school and move from Shurugwi to Beitbridge to take over the business.

His mother had to sell vegetables to raise money for his transport. He continued with the same products that his father was making, but he faced many challenges.

“I vowed that I would never give up but instead I would work very hard and develop this business. I chose the name Zero for this business because it defines where I came from. I had to build this business from the ground which I have equated to the number zero,” he said.

Gweru’s breakthrough came when he decided to move his business from the backyard to the industrial area, with the help of a local businessman named Shule Shule. He realised that he had to diversify his products and meet the market demand.

He started making trailers for light weight vehicles, and then he developed a desire to make trailers for buses. Gweru made his first bus trailer in 2020, after learning from different designs that he saw around.

He now makes two bus trailers per month, each costing about US$5 000 for labour. He has many clients, both local and across border, who trust his quality and service.

Gweru said his father was his first mentor, who taught him the welding skill when he was young. He said he did not have a passion for welding at first, but he grew to love it as he worked with his father. He also credited his success to other business people who advised him and supported him along the way.

“I now have a big workshop in the industrial area and I now have 22 workers. I owe this to my father who left me with something to work with and other business people who have mentored me,” he said.

Gweru said he has learnt a valuable lesson in life that in order to develop one has to move from their comfort zone. He said in business one has to set higher standards.

“In business one has to grow. If you have a one room mentality you won’t grow in business. If you are in a one room aspire to move to a two or three roomed space. I wish to be bigger than this. I wish to make trailers for haulage trucks someday and even manufacture a whole bus.

“I have also learnt for a business to develop, as an owner you have to be hands on. No one can do my work better than me and no one knows the vision of my business as I do. I can’t allow workers to work on a trailer from the start to finish without me having an input,” he said.

Zero Bars was recently awarded for being the manufacturer of the year at the Matabeleland South provincial business summit and awards that were held recently. — @DubeMatutu