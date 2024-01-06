From balloons to getaways: The new era of kids’ parties

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

THE landscape of children’s parties has undergone a remarkable transformation, moving beyond the traditional setup of balloons and sweets to a realm where creativity reigns supreme.

Today’s celebrations are a testament to the ingenuity of parents, with each event showcasing a unique flair.

Gone are the days when sleepovers were taboo, especially for young girls. Now, children as young as five don their favourite coloured pyjamas and revel in a meticulously crafted sleepover ambiance, complete with camping vibes. The usual dinner is complemented by snacks, the obligatory healthy vegetables, much to the children’s delight. The absence of a bedtime schedule means movies, music, and games continue throughout the night.

Another innovative concept is the massage-themed party, where children indulge in a spa-like experience tailored just for them. Parents often set up these pampering sessions at home, ensuring comfort and safety.

Adorned in personalised morning gowns and towel-wrapped heads, the young guests sip on juice-filled wine glasses while enjoying facials, foot massages, and nail painting, feeling like grown-ups for a day.

The children’s getaway party is yet another addition, where groups embark on mini-trips to local attractions or even international destinations, supervised by parents or a designated guardian.

Parents are sparing no expense in creating elaborate themed decorations, both indoors and outdoors, featuring the child’s beloved cartoons.

These festive set-ups, complete with regal seating for the birthday child, can cost hundreds of dollars, reflecting the shift from simple birthday gatherings to extravagant celebrations.

As we explore these evolving trends, it’s clear that trust plays a crucial role in allowing children to partake in such festivities.

Sinobuhle Sibanda emphasises the importance of a reliable circle of friends when permitting sleepovers, particularly for girls.

“We are African and because of that l can never be happy should I plan an expensive party for my child where children will even take presents home and when it’s their turn they do something that is below standard. It might sound as if l am selfish but that is how it is, so these kinds of parties need to be done when you have a circle of friends that is not scared of spending so they can do justice when their turn comes,” said Sinobuhle.

According to Eustina Nyakadumba, the recent trend of birthday parties is proof that individuals are becoming more sophisticated and well-off. She claimed that even while the outcome is always lovely and positive, it wasn’t necessary to spend so much money on a child’s party.

“These parties are very expensive. How can a person host a party worth hundreds of dollars for a one-year-old because l can guarantee you they will not even remember it,” said Eustina.@flora_sibanda