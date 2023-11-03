From banker to baker

Thokozile Mbedzi, [email protected]

BULAWAYO pastry chef and businesswoman, Mrs Cynthia Jones (40) has indulged her sweet tooth by turning her hobby into a profession.

She has turned what started as a hobby into a successful business enterprise. Mrs Jones quit her job as banker at some of the most reputable banks in the country to pursue her baking passion.

Through her creative and spectacular cake artistry, Mrs Jones has managed to carve a niche for herself and creating employment for other women.

She employs seven people, six women and one man. Mrs Jones, an award winning baker, is a gifted and talented cake artist who has been making waves in the culinary world with her extraordinary creations. She discovered baking at a young age and was amazed at how simple ingredients like eggs, butter, flour and sugar could create something so magical and delicious. Her passion for baking and artistic vision have earned her accolades in Zimbabwe with over 10 awards from CEO, Zim Cake Artists and Megafest among others.

Mrs Jones’ cakes have become coveted centerpieces at high profile events.

“My journey into the world of cake artistry began at a young age and I was inspired my parents to be creative in the kitchen and come up with delectable dessert,” she said.

While Mrs Jones doesn’t have formal qualifications in baking or culinary art, she was driven by her passion for baking to venture into the cutthroat industry on a full-time basis. She actually holds a degree in marketing from the University of South Africa.

“I knew l had found a true calling by the time l was in my 20s and that is when l started baking part-time after work or during weekends and I was doing it as a hobby. My journey was not easy as it took me five years to master the art,” she said.

“I said to myself I would give it just five years to make it work and if it didn’t I would go back to full-time employment. It is 16 years now since I left employment and have never looked back.”

Mrs Jones bakes for all occasions and she has also started teaching baking, specialising in cake art. She has developed a unique style which distinguishes her work from that of other bakers.

“Maturity is also the greatest teacher. I sought training in various culinary schools outside the country such as Cake Boys South Africa honing and perfecting my techniques, combining traditional baking methods with distinctive artistic flair,” she said.

Mrs Jones said what distinguishes her creations from others is her ability to seamlessly intertwine creativity, aesthetics, and culinary excellence.

“Each cake l design tells a story reflecting the personality and desires of a client, be it an elaborated wedding cake, whimsical birthday creation or a show stopping master piece for a corporate event, my extra ordinary attention to detail and artistic vision shine through,” she said.

“My signature style often incorporates intricate sculptures and delicate hand -painted designs creating a visual wonderland that captivates both the eyes, taste buds and realistic floral arrangements to stunning geometric patterns.”

Mrs Jones’ wedding cakes are renowned for their luxurious grandeur, exquisite craftsmanship adorned with cascading flowers, delicate lacework, intricate hand -painted details and spectacular creations. She also supplies companies, Government departments and non-governmental organisations.

She has offered baking lessons to a number of students some from as far as the UK and United States of America.