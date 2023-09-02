From broadcaster to politician… Saliwe Chuma-Njolomole’s journey from journalist to politician

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

FORMER broadcaster Saliwe Chuma-Njolomole, hailing from Hwange, made a significant career transition from the studio to the political arena. Running as an aspiring candidate for the Change ward in the Hwange Rural District Council on a Zanu-PF ticket, her journey into politics was marked by both determination and challenges.

Despite her best efforts, Chuma-Njolomole faced disappointment when she lost the election to Wonder Ncube, a candidate from the Citizens Coalition for Change.

However, this setback hasn’t deterred her; she views journalism as a lifeline, keeping her connected with her electorate. She remains committed to representing her community and promises to try her luck again in the future.

“I had tried to endear myself with the community and promised development using Devolution Funds. I was heartbroken when results came out but I have accepted and recovered now. I am resting at home after vigorous campaign and I am ready to pick the pieces and start again.

“I will be going to Bulawayo to take a short break and then come back to organise a small event to thank the community for supporting me even if I lost,” said Chuma-Njolomole.

Her background is steeped in journalism, having worked as a news producer-presenter at ZBC Montrose Studios, where she also delivered news in Nambya and English on Khulumani FM.

Born in Lukosi, Hwange, in 1981, she pursued her education and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English and Communication from the Catholic University in 2020.

She continued her academic journey by completing a Masters in Strategic Communication at the National University of Science and Technology in 2022.

Pursuing a second Masters in Public Policy Administration with Lupane State University, Chuma-Njolomole is simultaneously working on a doctorate at Midlands State University, focusing on research related to dialogic moments between foreign and local investors.

Beyond her journalism and academic achievements, Chuma-Njolomole is a linguist, having studied French through Alliance Francaise.

Her professional experience spans roles in various industries, including hospitality management, assistant front office manager at Rainbow Tourism Group, and management at Innscor. Eventually, she ventured into private business as a commodity broker before joining ZBC in 2015.

In December of the previous year, Chuma-Njolomole made the bold decision to resign from ZBC and fully immerse herself in politics, driven by her desire to become a councillor for her area.

“This propelled me to take a new path in politics and represent my people at council level. As vice-president of Economic Empowerment Group, I come to council as one who is already involved in economic development and empowerment activities especially for women and marginalised communities,” she said.

As the national vice-president of Economic Empowerment Group and the founder of a labour consultancy firm in Hwange, Chuma-Njolomole is dedicated to encouraging youth involvement in developmental activities and income-generating projects.

She initiated chicken rearing projects that have empowered 120 women across six villages in her ward, with plans to expand to reach 1 000 beneficiaries and supply the local market in Hwange town.

Her commitment to rural industrialisation and sponsorship of socio-economic activities demonstrate her passion for improving people’s lives.

“I miss my job in the newsroom sometimes but this is a route that I chose. I fuse my media job with politics and that helps me interact well with the community and it’s easy to share experiences.

This is the reason why most of my programmes are anchored on social issues because as a journalist, you are aware of most things happening in the area,” said the mother of two.

She is married to Forbes Njolomole. — @ncubeleon