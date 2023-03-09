From Bulawayo to the world: NiteFreak features in Forbes Magazine

Brandon Moyo

A FEW days ago, we bid farewell to February, a month which is rather significant for many people around the world.

For Americans, it is especially a month when black Americans celebrate their achievements and their roles in the history of the United States of America (USA) through what has come to be known as Black History Month. The celebration grew out of “Negro History Week,” the brainchild of noted historian Carter G Woodson and other prominent African Americans. Since 1976, every USA president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month.

Other countries such as the United Kingdom and Canada have joined in to celebrate the month.

However, some may wonder about the importance of the period to an African country. Well, it becomes significant when one of your own makes it to arguably, the world’s most important magazine to weigh in on the issue.

Bheki Mabhena, otherwise known as NiteFreak, a renowned Bulawayo DJ, and producer was featured in a Forbes’ Black History Month article, where, alongside Francis Mercier of Deep Root Records, Haitian artist Michael Brun, they shared what the month meant to them, what the future of Black music looks like, how the dance music industry can be more inclusive and more.

The article which was titled: “In Conversation: Francis Mercier, Michael Brun And Nitefreak On Black History Month” was published by the renowned American business magazine on February 28.

The two other music gurus who spoke before Bulawayo’s very own stated that, to them, the period in question is about celebrating the black heroes who came before them and ensured that their generations get to live better. The two acknowledged that the black race has had a number of achievements.

However, NiteFreak was of the view that it was a different story for Africans and thus, does not share a similar view as Mercier or Brun.

“To be honest, I wish I could share the same sentiments as you guys. I think most of the accomplishments that you guys have had in the Americas . . . it’s kind of different because we still face some of the things that you guys are celebrating here on a daily basis.

“So, to us, I feel like we really do celebrate individuals that have really shown a light, whether it may be music, acting, or whatever Black people excel in especially Africans. For example, the likes of Black Coffee. To us, that’s what we would call Black excellence. We’ll be celebrating that, not as much as we celebrate Black History Month. But a few people know that especially people that are really on the internet and stuff like that,” he told Forbes.

He added that lack of access to the internet on the continent is one of the factors that has made people have less information about the issue at hand. He suggested that having many people exposed to information will help in making sure that many get to celebrate the period.

“But there are also people that don’t have access to the internet and don’t have access to this information, and they really don’t know these things. There’s always a silver lining to the cloud. I wish more people could have this information and see how other Africans are making it out there as it’ll give hope to other Africans that are trying to get into the music industry.

“Then we can say, ‘Yeah man, we can really look forward to Black excellence or a month to celebrate it.’ But for now, I feel like as Africans, we have a lot to fix and achieve prior to us celebrating it, because not everyone in Africa has access to what I have access to,” he said.

NiteFreak, an Afro-House and Tech producer has made a name for himself in the music industry throughout the continent. He is one of the well-travelled DJs in the country and a lot more can be expected as he grows in his music career. – @brandon_malvin