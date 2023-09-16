From Bulilima to Sean Kingston, Sean Paul collaborations …meet Nomina

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

TWENTY kilometres away from Plumtree town lies a place known as Tshankwa, an area named after a tranquil river that meanders through its heart. But Tshankwa is not just any place, it’s the birthplace and nurturing ground of Pamela Nothando Bhulu, who graces the stage with the name Nomina.

Nomina means “I found myself.” And indeed, she embarked on a journey of self-discovery that captivates her kinsfolk with folk-tales around the bonfire.

From the very beginning, Nomina harboured a dream that stretched beyond the horizons of her village. Her dream was audacious, to be known and celebrated on a global scale. It was a dream that resonated with her heart, a dream she held close even when others dismissed it as mere fantasy.

At a time when the world is more connected than ever, creative synergies abound and musical collaborations are no exception. Nomina, a unique talent with roots in both Zimbabwe and Botswana has really found herself after firstly pairing up with Sean Kingston for their latest track, “Closer to You”.

This thrilling joint effort has had different social impacts.

Nomina, eminent for her heartfelt vocals and extraordinary lyricism, mixes the melodic customs of her double legacy. Brought up in Bulilima and later migrating to Botswana then Germany, her creative articulation encapsulates the lavishness of the two societies. Her convincing music is a demonstration of her ability, attracting audiences from across the globe.

Sean Kingston, on the other hand, needs no introduction. A Jamaican-American sensation known for his unique blend of reggae, R&B, and pop, has been making waves in the music industry for over a decade. His music transcends borders and has won him fans worldwide.

“Closer to you,” their collaborative masterpiece, is a testament to the fusion of their distinct styles. With a rhythmic melody that showcases Kingston’s reggae-infused essence and Nomina’s soul-stirring voice, the lyrics tell an emotional tale of longing – a universal sentiment that resonates with listeners, regardless of their cultural background.

In an exclusive interview with Saturday Leisure, Nomina shared insights into her remarkable journey.

“It’s a dream come true for someone coming from a village in Bulilima to land collaborations with the most sought after artistes in the world. The journey has been a learning curve and l won’t stop till I reach greater heights,” said Nomina.

She said in the track with Sean Kingston she had to add some African elements as seen with the lyrics in Ndebele and Setswana.

“As an independent artiste who is not signed to any record label, I have agencies in South Africa, Germany and Zimbabwe who assist pushing my works to the people. I got the connection through my agency that I have been working with for years now and it was a long journey. I was really pushy about it as I liked his music since back then and it’s a pleasure to work with him.

“As I did the demo they really liked it as I gave it my all. We are also working on a remix of the song which will be out soon. We are set to shoot the visuals for the tracks by December,” said Nomina.

She said she is not letting her guard down but increasing her ammunition to keep afloat in the industry.

“I am also working on a song with Sean Paul. The song is already on and we are preparing for its release. My fans should expect more international collaborations in the coming months as l work to grow career,” she said.

@mthabisi_mthire