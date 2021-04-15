From dancing to singing, meet Iyasa’s Leticia Ontle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Iyasa dancer Leticia Ontle has set her eyes on the international stage after she joined the music bandwagon last year.

Born, Lethokuhle Ncube, the 24-year-old Amapiano songstress based in Cowdray Park has so far released two singles, 151 and Shiya Something which she collaborated with Sweet Mobby.

Her dancing career at Iyasa that started in 2016 has seen her win a Bulawayo Arts Award for Best dancer.

Leticia Ontle said in order to stay relevant and be consistent, she will be releasing a new single in the coming weeks.

She is also set to make her regional debut tonight when she headlines a South African spot, Fashion Society Lounge’s Ladies night where DJ Banky Lue and DJ Bright will be on the decks.

“I ventured into music last year. I wanted to empower myself as a solo artiste. My dream is to penetrate the international stage and all this can be achieved through hard work and dedication.

“So far, I’ve released two singles and I’m working on a love single called Ngikhathele that I’ll be dropping soon,” said Leticia Ontle.

She said producer, Fish F Ndaramu is the one who inspired her to pursue a music career.

“I’m also inspired by Khamo Mpela from South Africa.”

Leticia Ontle who arrived in South Africa today said she is on cloud nine as she has started to spread her wings. – @mthabisi_mthire