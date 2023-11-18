From domestic worker to businesswoman…The inspiring story of Mamaz

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

CHARITY Sizani Tshuma, also known as Mamaz, is a woman who has overcome many challenges and achieved remarkable success. She is a philanthropist, businesswoman, employer, arts fanatic and a mentor to many. She is the owner of Mangako Academy, a beauty and health spa company that has over five branches in South Africa. She is also a proud daughter of Plumtree, a town in Matabeleland South province, near the border with Botswana.

Mamaz was born in Silima, Empandeni in Plumtree, under headman Zibuyeni. She was the second born in a family of five. She grew up in a rural area, where she learned how to do household chores. She always had a dream of becoming a businesswoman, regardless of the circumstances.

She moved to South Africa decades ago to look for greener pastures, but she faced a lot of uncertainty. She had no qualifications for any formal employment, so she had to work as a domestic worker. She said it was not easy, but she had no choice, as she had kids to feed and parents to take care of.

She did not give up on her dream, however. She had a lot of ideas on how to improve herself and others who were in her situation. She said she was a selfless person, and that was how Mangako Academy was born.

“I wanted something which was going to cater for all the uneducated, less privileged and the disabled, so Mangako Academy was born to improve the people’s lives,” she said.

Mangako Academy is a company that offers beauty and health spa services, such as massages, facials, manicures, pedicures, and hair treatments. The company has branches in Braimley, Soweto, Fourways, Rustenburg, Pretoria and Cape Town. The company employs more than 20 people, who are mostly experienced and mature.

Mamaz said when hiring, she looked at the experience, because they were dealing mostly with practical work. She also looked at the level of maturity, because she wanted people who were responsible and professional.

Mamaz is also an arts fanatic, who wants to see the creative sector grow and prosper. She said she had a soft spot for the arts, and that she wanted to support the artistes who were trying and pushing their talents.\

“I have sponsored many artistes, both local and international. To close up, I still want to grow my business, I want to have branches in many places and empower both the girl and the boy child, because they are our future,” she said.

She is behind bringing to South Africa Plumtree-based artistes Aphiwe and Sobancane for their maiden performance outside the country. She is also a fan of local music and artistes, and hosts a popular show on Star FM called Ezomgido.

Mamaz is also a philanthropist, who runs a group with more than 200 men and women, whose vision is to tackle life challenges. She said she realised that many people were broken-hearted and needed each other’s strength. Through the group, they shared ideas of ensuring prosperity.

Mamaz has not forgotten her roots, however. She visits her rural home every six months or even less. She said she was proud of her town and its people, who had contributed to various fields and sectors. She said she was inspired by the prominent personalities from Plumtree, such as the late Professor Callistus Dingiswayo Ndlovu, Simon Khaya Moyo, Ambassador Zenzo Nsimbi, Addington Lutho Tapela, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, Dingumuzi Phuthi, Moses Mzila Ndlovu, the late Obedingwa Mguni, Andrew Tapela, the late Nicholas Nleya, Mthulisi Ndlovu, Zenzele Ndebele, Mkhululi Ncube, Nqobile Malinga, the late Paul Nkala, and Fiona Bhakajuju Tshuma.

