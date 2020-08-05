From dreaming to dressing Zim top artistes…Fresh Map fashion designer Bhekinkosi Tshuma man on a mission

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

WHEN he found himself jobless in 2016 after working as a chef for a popular restaurant at Mall in Africa in South Africa, Bhekinkosi Tshuma’s became frustrated as he had no means to put food on the table.



Little did he know that he was going to become a successful entrepreneur. He only got to discover this during an afternoon nap on August 17, 2017 when, according to him, the Lord visited through a dream where he was sewing clothes. From then, he has not looked back from producing T-shirts and caps and has since turned his VW Polo car into a shop.

From time to time, the fast-rising fashion designer popularly known as Bhaker Golide,uses his son Owethu as the face of his Fresh Map brand. The little fella stole the hearts of many and has played a huge part in making his father’s dream come true as the brand now has a huge presence in South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi.



Currently, Bhaker Golide has 11 employees and is on a mission to dress a number of internationally acclaimed artistes. His range of clothing includes trendy overalls, tracksuits, jackets, caps, hats, T-shirts, formal and traditional wear and a new range of masks.

Among those who have donned Fresh Map apparel are maskandi sensation – South Africa-based Zinjaziyaluma, Khuzani Ndlovu and DJ Unity.

Recently, Bhaker Golide designed Madlela Skhobokhobo’s trendy overalls which the axe-wielding artiste hopes to take up as his official stage regalia.

Speaking from his base in Johannesburg, Bhaker Golide said: “It’s not been easy beingin an industry which you had not planned to be part of. However, I can proudly say FreshMap is a brand that I was given by God when things were very bad for me.

“In 2017, I made a jacket for Madlela as I wanted influential people to don my brand. In 2018, I promoted the business using my car as a store. Since then, I’ve travelled to Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi selling my clothes.



“In SA, I’d go for BMW spin shows and Freshmap clothes would sell like hot cakes as people loved the style,” said Bhaker Golide.

He said working with Madlela Skhobokhobo is part of efforts to popularise the Fresh Map brand in Zimbabwe where he is eyeing to setup a store as well as Botswana. – @mthabisi_mthire