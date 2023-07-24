From dreams to wings: Air Force of Zimbabwe’s new ace pilots

President Mnangagwa presents a shield to Florence Vanesa Dzambwa during commissioning of regular officer cadets and presenting wings to pilots at a graduation ceremony held at Josiah Tungamirai Airforce Base in Gweru on Friday

Patrick Chitumba – [email protected]

A Bulawayo boy, Dalubuhle Petersen Majenga, found himself captivated by an annual event — the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF). While many attended for various reasons, Majenga had only one purpose — to witness the awe-inspiring display of fast jet take-offs and fly-pasts by the skilled pilots of the Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ).

Little did the now 25-year-old Air Lieutenant Majenga know that the ZITF airshow, with its thundering jets soaring through the heavens, would serve as the catalyst for his future career as a pilot. The seeds of ambition were sown then, and with time, dedication, and unwavering passion, he would go on to fulfil his dreams.

Fast forward to a momentous occasion, last Friday — the Joint Commissioning and Wings Parade for the Number 69 Pilot Training Course (PTC) and Number Six Anti-Aircraft Artillery Command Officers Course at the prestigious Josiah Tungamirai Air Force Base in Gweru. Among the assembled group of 20 pilots and 25 regular officer cadets stood Air Lt Majenga, ready to take flight on the wings of his aspirations.

The Number 69 PTC marked a new chapter for the young pilots, and it was a testament to the Second Republic’s commitment to fostering a skilled and proficient air force. The rigorous training they underwent encompassed a wide array of flying exercises, ranging from general handling and navigation to advanced aerobatics. Each aspiring pilot logged a minimum of 120 hours in the skies, a rigorous requirement that would shape them into capable aviators.

On this momentous day, Air Lt Majenga’s achievements shone brightly as he was awarded the title of the best student of Number 69 PTC. To receive the trophy from none other than the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces — President Mnangagwa — was an honour beyond measure. His journey from a young boy in awe of the skies to a skilled pilot was now complete, and his jubilation knew no bounds.

Reflecting on his path, Air Lt Majenga recalled his origins in the vibrant suburb of Thorngrove and the schooling that had moulded him.

He spoke of the challenges he faced when transitioning from civilian life to the disciplined world of the military. Through perseverance, dedication, and a profound belief in his dreams, he had found his place among the clouds.

“Today (last Friday) I am very happy, I am very excited because I was given my wings by His Excellency. It’s been a journey I tell you. So today I am happy I was given the best student of Number 69 PTC which I owe to God, my fellow course mates and instructors who pushed me very hard to get where I am now,” said Air Lt Majenga.

He said he joined AFZ back in 2018 straight from high school as a trainee pilot. He remembers the ZITF AFZ jet formations like it was yesterday and how he would gaze into the sky just to marvel at the fly past formations.

“I vividly remember where I came from, Bulawayo, gazing up at the skies seeing the beautiful formation by AFZ planes when they came for the ZITF.

That’s when I realised I wanted to be a pilot. I then had a dream of joining them up there in the skies,” he said.

Growing up in Thorngrove, Air Lt Majenga said he attended Robert Tredgold Primary School before going to St Columba’s High School.

“I was born in Bulawayo and I stay in Thorngrove suburb. Joining the AFZ has been the greatest thing for me. Yes, it’s always hard transitioning from a civilian to military life. There were a lot of changes I had to do, a lot of training but we thank God for this day,” he said.

Air Lt Majenga’s story is one that resonates with aspiring youths, serving as a beacon of inspiration.

“If you can dream it, you can do it, it’s all about that push, waking up and chasing the dream. Well don’t dream and remain sleeping. I had to study hard so that I meet the entry requirements by AFZ and that calls for determination as well,” said Air Lt Majenga.

“I owe my family everything because I don’t know what I would be doing now if they had not allowed me to attend ZITF. Everything I have ever accomplished, I owe to my parents because there is no way I would be where I am without them.”

In this male-dominated field, another shining star emerged — Air Lt Florence Vanesa Dzambwa. Breaking stereotypes and proving her mettle, the girl from Harare’s Warren Park suburb stood proudly alongside her male counterparts as a symbol of female empowerment. Her determination, rewarded with an accolade as the most determined student of Number 69 PTC, sets an example for young women everywhere.

“As a girl child, I can tell you that it is exciting to be given a chance to prove yourself in this male-dominated field. Remember AFZ training knows no gender so to be here today wasn’t easy you know. There were times I would contemplate throwing in the towel but I had a dream of becoming a pilot which kept me going. I promise the nation that I am going to work hard,” she said.

Her story is one of revival, as a dormant dream found new life when opportunity knocked. Despite the financial challenges that had previously obstructed her path, the AFZ provided the platform she needed to soar without constraints.

“I always wanted to be a pilot but somewhere along the line I gave up the dream when I was in high school because as you know it’s expensive to enrol at those training schools. But in 2018, my dream was revitalised when I saw an advertisement from AFZ recruiting trainee pilots. I was like there is my shot and I got in. Training as a pilot is expensive but the AFZ provides a platform where you can train as a pilot for free,” she said.

Air Lt Dzambwa said she attended Warren Park Primary School before going to Queen Elizabeth High School.

In an interview on the sidelines of the ceremony, the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said she was happy that the country is training its own pilots who meet international standards.

She said it was also commendable to note that 33 percent of the pilots who were given wings by President Mnangagwa were female.

“We are producing our own pilots which is an achievement for us. We are proud that we are producing professional pilots who are also in demand in other countries. Even if we have been losing quite a number of them to regional and international airlines, we are proud that wherever they are, they are flying the AFZ flag high. So we will continue training many pilots who we know will benefit others,” she said.

— @pchitumba1