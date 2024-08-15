From dropouts to graduates: Muganu’s book highlights long-term impact of education on career success

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

South Africa-based author, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, philanthropist, and life coach Kudakwashe Muganu has released his second book titled “Who Does Not Want to Quit School?”.

This self-published work is a follow-up to his debut book, The Power of Wisdom. “Who Does Not Want to Quit School?” consists of five chapters, each emphasising the importance of education for everyone, regardless of their career aspirations – whether they aim to be a soccer star, artiste, accountant, or pursue any other profession.

Muganu explained that the book focuses on the critical role education plays in maximising one’s potential.

“It’s true that you won’t be in school forever. One day, you’ll graduate and start living your life outside school. What you gain from your education will shape how you navigate the world. In simple terms, education prepares you for the future,” Muganu said.

He also touched on the challenges of life, stating, “Life is tough and requires wisdom to make good decisions and solve problems. We’re seeing the consequences of poor choices on social media – naked pictures, explicit videos, and leaked voice notes affecting careers and valuable relationships. Education is a tool to lead a prosperous and peaceful life.”

Muganu, an avid reader, shared that his passion for reading developed early in life.

“I read almost every day – whether it’s the Bible, newspapers, magazines, novels, self-help books, biographies, or documentaries. I’m open-minded and eager to learn from different fields without limitations.”

He attributes his writing to a desire to inspire and transform lives.

“I’m not an entertainer or comedian. My mission is to guide people toward greatness by helping them achieve their goals and solve life’s challenges.

“The positive response to my work has been overwhelming – I’ve received awards like Upcoming Influential Writer of the Year 2022 and Outstanding Author of the Year 2023. It shows that people appreciate and support my vision.”

Reflecting on his experiences, Muganu recalled his time studying at the University of South Africa (Unisa).

“Two years ago, I noticed many students were quitting school to hustle for money, thinking it was the easier path. But this decision can have negative consequences in the future,” he said.

