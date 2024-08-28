From dusty streets to regional fame: Mr Grey’s breakthrough in the music industry

Joel Tsvakwi – Showbiz Correspondent

Kevin Zindodyei, better known by his stage name Mr Grey, has defied the odds to become one of Zimbabwe’s notable artistes, rising from the dusty streets of Kwekwe’s Torwood township to prominence in the country’s highly competitive music industry.

Growing up, Zindodyei found inspiration in the music of local legends like Tongai Moyo and Bob Nyabinde. Despite the lack of recording studios in his hometown, he began composing his own songs, including his debut single, “Musalad Shungu”, which he recorded on his phone.

Determined to further his musical dreams, Zindodyei made the bold decision to relocate to Bulawayo in 2012. It was in the city that he recorded “Musalad Shungu” at Moonlight Studio, with the encouragement of fellow artiste POY, who had embraced him as a backing vocalist.

Zindodyei’s career took a significant turn when he began collaborating with artiste Mzoe 7, leading to the release of the song “Sharayi” which became a hit. Over the following years, he continued to hone his craft, recording a string of well-received tracks such as “Rwendo”, “Murudo”, “Mai Tafadzwa”, “Tinotenda” and “My Everything” which gained traction on local radio stations.

His musical style is a fusion of various genres, including sungura, hip-hop, rumba, R&B, and jazz, which he collectively calls Afro-fusion.

The musician’s hard work and dedication have not gone unnoticed. In 2017, he had the opportunity to collaborate with industry veterans like Jah Bless, Just Percy, and the Mannites. More recently, he has released several successful singles, including “Pakanaka Panovava” featuring Novuyo Seairl and “Thank You Lord” with Jah Master.

Zindodyei’s latest achievement, the inclusion of “Pakanaka Panovava” on Channel O in February 2024, marks a significant milestone in his career. “This is my first song ever on a regional television channel, and it motivates me to push even harder on my next project,” he said.

He acknowledges that the music industry is a challenging journey, demanding immense creativity and dedication.

Throughout his career, Zindodyei has received valuable guidance and encouragement from industry veterans, including the late Oliver Mtukudzi, Nicholas Zakaria, and Alick Macheso. He has also worked closely with Godknows Landarani, a long-serving member of the Khiama Boys, who taught him vocal techniques.

As Mr Grey continues to climb the ladder of success, his story serves as an inspiration to aspiring musicians in Zimbabwe. Driven by his dream to uplift the youth in his hometown of Kwekwe, Zindodyei aspires to build a recording studio to provide a platform for young talents to showcase their skills and escape the challenges of drugs and unemployment that have plagued the area.