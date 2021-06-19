From emadonkini ePumula to face of Nash TV

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH Africa-born-poet-cum-actress Nonhlanhla Blessings aka Spanchi Omnyama has become the new face for popular artistic show Nash TV.

With roots from Nkayi where her mother who is now late, was born, Spanchi Omnyama becomes the second presenter from the Matabeleland region to be part of the successful online show after Nomagugu Ncube who hails from one of Bulawayo’s oldest suburbs, Pelandaba.

Spanchi Omnyama, whose father is South African, was raised in the neighbouring country before coming to Zimbabwe two years ago. In the country, she resides in Old Pumula suburb commonly referred to as Emadonkini.

Saturday Leisure caught up with the 18-year-old artiste who took us down memory lane.

She said she ventured into the arts industry in 2019 and attributed this to her movement to Bulawayo which is regarded as the country’s cultural hub.

“I was born in South Africa in 2002 and grew up in Johannesburg before relocating to Bulawayo in 2019. Being based in the City of Kings and Queens where art is the talk of the day, I started doing poetry in July that year.”

Spanchi Omnyama said she started writing poems in English before later switching to penning them in isiXhosa, a language that she was more familiar with.

“I started writing poems in English but this wasn’t working well for me as I failed to perform the pieces I wrote. One night, I found myself writing in Xhosa and since then I’ve been flowing,” she said.

Growing up, she said she was into acting and had stints at primary schools before she took the professional route last year.

“I started acting when I was in the fifth grade but professionally I started acting last year on Missing Grace, a film that was written by Rodney Manyakaidze. It was shot in Bulawayo and is set to be released this year.

“I also worked with AfriArt on a local television drama, Indlalifa the heir as Ziyanda. In terms of acting, there’s definitely a lot more yet to come from me,” said Spanchi Omnyama.

Turning to her role on Nash TV, Spanchi Omnyama said: “My talent landed me the role at Nash TV and I started working with them in June this year.”

She said her success has come as a shock considering that she is still a newbie in the industry.

“To be honest, I really didn’t think I’d be on the level I’m now. I guess patience paid off as I was patient with all I did. I’m doing this to inspire people and put a smile on their faces when they see me.”

Spanchi Omnyama said she is confident that she will soon penetrate international stages with her talent.

“I believe I belong to the international stages as they were made for me. With God by my side, I have faith I’ll be an international brand.

The challenges keep me going and makes me hungry for success,” she said. – @mthabisi_mthire.