From Football Player To Handball Player: Innocent Mangondo’s Story

HANDBALL side NUST Panthers goalkeeper Innocent Mangondo transformed from being a football goalkeeper is now one of the best (handball) goalkeepers in Bulawayo.

He started playing football at local Old Magwegwe junior side Golden White and turned out for Magwegwe High School’s soccer team, where he played in various tournaments such as the Copa CocaCola in 2013.

“I remember I was young to play for the Under-17 soccer team therefore my friend who was the school’s handball goalkeeper asked me to join the handball team and it was easy for me considering that I was a football goalkeeper before,” Mangondo said.

He has since played for Milton High School, Amhlophe High School and Bulawayo Handball Club.

The 23-year-old is also a National University of Science And Technology Journalism And Media Studies student which means that he is eligible to play for the institution in University Games.

“My best memory is during this year’s ZUSA Games in Mutare where we finished in fourth place after losing to Women’s University in the third place play-off match.”

He will hope to keep on improving in order to reach his goal to become a handball national team player on the other side advancing his academic life.