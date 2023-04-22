From forests to faces: Nicole Chiwota’s inspiring journey

Rejoyce Sibanda, [email protected]

NICOLE Chiwota, a 29-year-old woman from Bulawayo’s Cowdray Park suburb, has found wealth and success in the beauty industry as a beautician.

Despite holding a degree in Forest Resources and Wildlife Management, which is close to her heart, she ventured into the beautician profession after finding employment scarce.

Nicole’s interest in the environment, ecological systems, biodiversity, and natural resource interactions led her to pursue her degree. She believes in preservation and conservation as key goals, especially with the evolution and development of the world today.

“I have always been intrigued by the environment, ecological systems, biodiversity, natural resource interactions et cetera.

Preservation and conservation being the key goals, especially with the evolution and development of the world today.

In our country, our natural resources, in this case forests and wildlife, contribute vastly to our economy but they have been greatly affected by issues like climate change, over-harvesting just to mention a few,” said Nicole.

She started her business, Nicky’s Makeovers, in 2018, which kick-started with only makeup.

“I then took a break as I pursued my career. I started working full time in December 2020. Starting a business is never easy and I built capital by sewing wigs at home and this enabled me to buy a few makeup products.

A special mention to a couple, Primrose and Jeffrey Nyevhe who gave me some space at their Boutique (Jayrose),” said Nicole.

With the help of her husband — Robson Moyo — who worked for a hair company and had knowledge in the hair business, she then expanded to providing clients with hair extensions.

“From the time I started the business it hasn’t been an easy road. Adjusting to the beauty industry and its developments into the modern-day trends is important.

Getting or convincing people to trust in the work I do is the greatest challenge I have faced. But delivering to people’s expectations has helped greatly.

The major lessons that I have learned are to be consistent, to be professional and go with the trends,” said Nicole.

The Covid-19 era had a negative impact on Nicole’s business, but it helped mould the business into what it is now because she would do house calls at that time.

Her client base comprises returning clients, clientele referrals, people leaving the country, who want lasting hairstyles, returning diasporans who want quality work, and some from advertising on social media platforms.

“Running such a business is a roller coaster, especially since I never studied for it and what I studied for is completely not in line with this industry.

However, I have been trying to equip myself more and studying a little on business management.

“There is a lot of competition in the industry.

What I love though about it is each and every individual has something unique to offer, we can never be the same,” she said.

Nicky’s Makeovers offers makeup, braiding, lock styling, wig installations, wig making, customisation, and hair lessons.

Nicole also sells products such as braiding extensions, lock extensions, hair, and skin products. She plans to expand her business, conduct training to equip her employees, and hopes to be a full force leading brand in town and out of town.

For starters, in the next two months, she will be involved with Gweru, Victoria Falls, and Gwanda.

She has shown that with determination, hard work, and perseverance, one can succeed in any industry, regardless of their academic background.

Nicole’s story is an inspiration to many, especially those who are facing challenges in their careers. — @ReeSibanda