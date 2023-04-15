From grief to glory:Inspiring journey of abstract artist James Mwanga

Flora Fadzai Sibanda,

In the face of tragedy, it can be difficult to see a way forward. Many people turn to drugs and other destructive behaviours in an attempt to cope with the overwhelming pain and loss they feel. But one young man from Bulawayo, James Mwanga, refused to give in to despair.

When James lost his brother in 2019, he fell into deep depression. The weight of grief and pressure from his studies threatened to overwhelm him. But instead of turning to drugs, James turned to art.

“I used to draw at school during my art practical lessons. My pieces were still a bit immature there, and I would just do it for fun and to be able to attend seminars and show people, my people. However, when l lost my brother in 2019, I became depressed and had a lot of pressure on my shoulders because l was also writing my Advanced Level examinations during that time. When the pressure got too much, I started looking for a coping mechanism, something that would make it easy for me to deal with everything that was going on in my life. That is when I started taking abstract art more seriously and putting my time into it,” he explained.

At first, James used his art as a way to express his own emotions. He drew how he felt and what he needed in order to feel better. But as he continued to work on his craft, he realised that his art had the power to tell other people’s stories as well.

“My abstract art is based on socioeconomic expression and the emotional journey that everyone goes through. It’s no longer about me only, but I try to express other people’s emotions through my art. Abstract art is also very good because apart from emotional expression it also helped me to boost my creativity and manage my craft,” he said.

Now, James is one of the fastest-growing abstract artists in the city. He’s even being mentored by George Masarire, a well-respected artist in the community. And he’s never looked back.

For James, the key to overcoming adversity is to find something you’re passionate about and use it to drive you forward. “Youths should always look for something they are good at whenever they are faced with challenges instead of turning to drugs and substance abuse,” he said.

James’ story is a powerful reminder that even in the darkest of times, there is always hope. By turning to his art, he found a way to heal and create something beautiful out of his pain. And he serves as an inspiration to anyone who may be struggling to find their way forward. “Never give up hope,” James says. “There is always a way through.” — @flora_sibanda