From hobby to livelihood: How Gift Chipungu’s shoemaking workshop is empowering Bulawayo’s youth

THOUGH leather-working can be a demanding craft, some Bulawayo shoemakers have turned it into a means of empowering young people. Gift Chipungu, a 45-year-old shoemaker from Mzilikazi, has transformed his workshop, Chibaba, into more than just a business. Recognising the challenges faced by local youth, he’s providing them with valuable skills and opportunities.

Chipungu makes a wide range of shoes, including sandals, leather shoes, school shoes, belts, and wallets, sourcing his leather from Prestige Leathers.

In an interview, Cabangani Msimanga from Mzilikazi suburb, who sells Chipungu’s products on commission, noted that the business is profitable despite the challenge of evading municipal police due to their informal status.

“The business is profitable as I get to make about US$50 daily. The major challenge we face is the issue of informality, which makes us constantly run away from municipal police, causing us to lose some customers who would be interested in buying our products,” said Msimanga.

Msimanga also highlighted that customer interest is not consistent, which negatively impacts their sales and targets, considering they work on commission.

However, he is able to sustain himself and assist his parents and siblings with basic needs from the profit he earns.

Msimanga urged other youths to avoid being picky about job opportunities that do not come with hard labour and to venture into different fields that will be beneficial and handy when they think of starting their own ventures. He encouraged the youth to grab opportunities availed to them with both hands.

Chipungu is a self-taught shoemaker who turned his childhood hobby into a passion in 2016 with a capital of US$1 600. Along with three colleagues, he started manufacturing shoes, and by 2018, they shared the profits. His colleagues later ventured into other businesses, but he continued making shoes.

He initially engaged four people to sell his shoes on commission due to the high demand for his products. He sells a minimum of 70 pairs of shoes per week, with prices ranging from US$5 for wallets, US$10 for ladies’ push-ins, and US$20 for a pair of school shoes.

The leather industry is one of the low-hanging fruits for Zimbabwe, with the potential for higher employment, growth, and value-added exports in line with Vision 2030 ideals. Investing in training programmes and supporting local shoemakers can create sustainable employment for the youth. This approach not only boosts the local economy but also helps in preserving cultural heritage.