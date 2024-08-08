From humble beginnings to regional excellence: The evolution of Zimbabwe School of Mines

Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube (left) handing over a certificate to the oldest graduating student Michael Ngwenya (77) (centre) while the International Health and Nursing Academy academic Director Themba Moyo looks on during the handing over of certificates at a local facility in Bulawayo yesterday. (Picture: Nkosizile Ndlovu)

FOUNDED in 1926 within the confines of Gifford High School, the Zimbabwe School of Mines began as a pioneering initiative aimed at providing specialised education for aspiring miners. Led by Mr P H Gifford and a small group of visionaries, the institution started with just 39 students, laying the groundwork for what would become a cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s mining education.

By 1934, the School had outgrown its original location and found a new home within Bulawayo Technical School. This relocation marked a significant step forward, facilitated by the Rhodesia Chamber of Mines’ recognition of the need for technical training to support the burgeoning mining industry. The integration into Bulawayo Technical School allowed for a more focused curriculum tailored to the needs of future mining professionals.

Over the ensuing decades, the School experienced steady growth and transformation. It attained Technical College status in 1952, reflecting its expanding role in technical education, and further evolved into a Polytechnic by 1988, aligning its offerings more closely with industrial demands.

The pivotal moment came in 1994 when the Zimbabwe School of Mines moved to its current site in Killarney and obtained a Presidential Charter, marking its autonomy as an independent institution. This shift enabled the School to assert greater control over its academic and administrative affairs, setting the stage for enhanced industry alignment and quality standards.

The transition was bolstered by strategic partnerships, including a significant collaboration with Canada in 1992. Under a bilateral protocol, Canada provided crucial support in the form of training equipment, faculty exchanges with prestigious institutions like Hailebury School of Mines, and curriculum enhancement. This partnership not only enriched the School’s educational offerings but also positioned it as a leading mining training institution in Africa, equipped with modern facilities and international best practices.

Today, the Zimbabwe School of Mines stands as a beacon of excellence in mining education within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

Guided by a dedicated board and integrated into professional mining associations, the School maintains rigorous academic standards that prepare students for careers in the dynamic mining sector. Practical training, adherence to industry regulations, and a commitment to ethical conduct are central tenets of its educational approach.

As the School celebrates over seven decades of shaping mining professionals, it continues to innovate and adapt to meet the evolving needs of the industry. With ongoing support from industry partners and a steadfast commitment to academic excellence, the Zimbabwe School of Mines remains poised to lead the way in producing skilled graduates who contribute to the sustainable development of Zimbabwe’s mining sector and beyond.

PROGRAMMES ON OFFER INCLUDING NEW PROGRAMMES

The programmess are as follows:

Mining Geology

Mine Surveying

Mining Engineering

Mining Engineering (Shaft Technician)

Metallurgical Assaying

Metallurgical Engineering

Mine Safety, Health, Environment & Quality Management

Entry Qualifications

Five (5) O-level subjects at grade C or better, including English Language, Mathematics, and any one science subject (Physics/Chemistry or Physical/Integrated/Core/Combined Science)

• Certificate in Gemstone Cutting and Polishing

• Diploma in Gemmology

• Diploma in Foundry Technology

• Diploma in Iron and Steel Making

• Diploma in Jewellery Design and Manufacturing

• Diploma in Mine Occupational Health, Safety and Environment

New Courses

Certificate in Gemstone Cutting and Polishing

The one-year programme is designed to provide the technical expertise needed to master the ancient art of gem cutting and polishing and learn both traditional and modern techniques for faceting the world’s most beautiful gemstones.

In this faceting course, the student will learn cutting design of emerald, diamond, sapphire, bead balls, heart shaped cut, Portuguese cut on crown and pavilions. During this training, 50 percent of the time is allocated for practical training in Lapidary. Our graduates gain advanced skills in gemstone cutting and polishing, and are thoroughly equipped for a successful career in the industry.

Diploma in Gemmology

The three-year programme is a unique specialisation, designed to equip students with an in-depth scientific knowledge and skills of gemstones using gemological instruments. A qualified Gemologist is able to identify and describe whether a gem is natural, synthetic (man-made) or treated. Gemologists identify gems in antique and modern jewellery and for jewellery production.

Graduates possess the knowledge to identify gem material for subsequent wholesale and retail purchase of loose gem material. It is a fascinating subject that encompasses a worldwide community promoting a passion for the ever expanding world of gemstones and their treatments.

Diploma in Jewellery Manufacturing and Design

The three-year programme qualifies students to begin a professional career as a jewellery designer or technician. The aim of the course is to prepare students for the Jewellery Industry in design, manufacturing, marketing and managerial capacities while fostering an African design ethic that does not rely on mass plagiarism of imported images.

The course will equip students with the skills to design and manufacture jewellery, from the preparation of materials, through to adding the final touches to sparkling creations.

Diploma in Mine Occupational Health, Safety and Environment

This diploma offers an insight to processes and the ability to identify the safety, health and environmental risks in a mining environment. The three year programme will help students rise to the challenge of creating a hazardless mining environment. They will complete advanced coursework in ventilation, geomechanics, chemical exposure, and other fundamental areas, learning to design processes and procedures that minimise the inherent risks of excavation. It is also ideal for people wishing to enhance their position within their organisation, as well as for those looking to start their own business. It also creates excellent prospects for future employment.

Diploma in Foundry Technology

Developed in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Institute of Foundries (ZIF), with the support of various industry stakeholders, the programme provides a coordinated approach to foundry skills development on a national basis. It will primarily focus on value addition within the metalcasting sector. The three year programme will provide a detailed study of cast materials, casting methods, and techniques. Students will learn about advantages of casting, metal melting and pouring. A vibrant, competitive and energy-efficient metal casting industry is vital to the Zimbabwean. Cast metal products are found in virtually every sector of the economy. Almost 90 percent of all manufactured products contain one or more metal castings.

Diploma in Iron and Steel Making

A comprehensive dive into the technical and process steps involved in the manufacture of iron and steel products emphasising how the raw material characteristics impact end product quality. The programme encompasses chemical, metallurgical and electrical relations in the production of ferroalloys and related products. Raw materials (natural and recycled) and their pre-treatment as well as refining (e.g.decarburisation) are included. Sustainable production is related to the thermodynamics and kinetics of the reduction processes. Material and energy balances are demonstrated as the most important factor to reach optimal resource utilisation.

The above courses minimum entry requirements for acceptance are least five O-Level passes including English Language, Mathematics and a Science Subject or their equivalents.

SHORT COURSES

ZSM is also developing short courses to Zimbabwe and beyond to address the skills gap in the mining industry and provide specialised training to workers as well as to keep up with the latest technological advancements and best practices in the mining industry. Our new short courses provide opportunities for career advancement and professional development for workers in the mining industry.

i. GIS and Remote Sensing

ii. Mining Entrepreneurship and Innovation

iii. The Business of Small Scale Mining

iv. Mine Sampling Techniques

v. Diamond Sorting and Grading

vi. Lithium Processing Principles

Strategic Business Development

(i) Drone Training and Technical Services

The School procured a complete starter kit with a drone for learning purposes.

(ii) Metallurgical and Analytical Laboratory

The Laboratory was equipped in 2022 with critical equipment which includes a Fusion Furnace and an AAS Machine. The laboratory is undertaking various laboratory test works that include assay work, water tests, XRF elemental analysis, Particle Size Analysis, Bottle roll Leach testing, Flotation Bench Tests, AAS analysis.

(iii) Environmental Monitoring Services

The School is registered as an Environmental Management consultant with the Environmental Management Agency which allows for Environmental Impact Assessments and Environmental Management Plans for the mining industry.

(iv) ZSM Experimental Mine

Acquisition of Mining claims with the view of development of an Experimental Mine is envisaged.

(i) Hurungwe Gemstone Training Centre The school in collaboration with the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development and the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe will aide in supporting gemstone value addition and local jewellery manufacturing capacity through the establishment of the Hurungwe Gemstone Training Centre.