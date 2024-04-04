From inception to impact: The success of Cowdray Park’s health centre

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

Cowdray Park residents have expressed their appreciation to the Government for establishing a flourishing healthcare centre strategically located to bring health services closer to the people, easing the burden on existing referral hospitals in Bulawayo.

The 20-bed facility commissioned by President Mnangagwa in August has been diligently providing essential healthcare services to residents and includes specialised wards for men, women, paediatrics, pre-natal and post-natal care. Additionally, it features a delivery room, minor theatre, consultation rooms, environmental room and guidance and counselling spaces.

Notably, there are laboratory and isolation wards for close patient monitoring.

Dr Kumbirai Chirenda, the institution’s head, praised the dedicated team for their sterling daily performance which ensures Cowdray Park residents’ needs are met.

The maternity unit, operational since December, has safely assisted around 100 mothers in delivering babies without complications or fatalities.

“We have been working smoothly since the official opening, the outpatients’ department, maternity unit and the essential programme on immunisation (EPI) have been operational. The residents have also been coming in their numbers, sometimes overwhelming us but I am happy to say we are serving them daily,” he said.

“Of note is our thriving HIV and TB unit which is ever busy; it has helped us quickly screen and initiate those in need into life-saving treatment. The maternity ward has also helped many women access antenatal care and so far, we have delivered about 100 babies and of those no deaths were recorded.”

He said that the healthcare centre has forged partnerships with entities such as the City of Bulawayo Health Services Department, Mpilo Central Hospital and other development partners.

“We have been able to refer patients with complications to Mpilo when we realised that we are not capacitated to help them. The same partners have helped us with human resources and even with basic medications which are essential. For example, we just received a package from the council with water guard and ORS to help curb diarrhoea in the community,” he said.

He expressed the vision to expand services at the centre, including performing C-Sections and providing ultrasound scan services.

“We have state-of-the-art equipment that requires a qualified radiographer to use so that we offer the service to residents who still have to pay private operators. We also wish to expand the HIV and TB unit and do more as our challenge is the positivity rate which stands at 12 percent hence the need for more services related to that. Another project we could be offering is C-Sections right from Cowdray as we have the personnel,” he said.

Dr Chirenda stressed the need for additional staff to ensure timely service for all clients, especially during peak demand when they can become overwhelmed.

“We continue encouraging the patients in need of our patient’s department to come early so that after hours we focus on emergencies and under-fives without pressure.”

During the tour of the health centre, a Chronicle news crew met up with an ecstatic Ms Nkazimulo Sibanda who had just given birth to a bouncing baby boy.

“I came here in the morning around 10AM and here am I, holding my first child. All I can say is thank you to the caring staff who have made life easier for Cowdray Park residents. The maternity unit is my favourite and it’s good to know that we will now deliver without the stress of traveling long distances to a health institution. The Government remembered us,” she said.

For Mr Thulani Ndlovu, the institution has eliminated costs associated with seeking services, ensuring that residents have 24-hour access.

“We were solely dependent on council clinics which were far away from us but now we have a doctor right at our doorstep who is ever available. There is no need to rush to Mpilo during emergencies; we know services are always available. I also appreciate the fact that this hospital is open 24 hours unlike clinics which close for business,” said Mr Ndlovu.

Ms Linnete Ndlovu highlighted that the centre’s opening has significantly improved access to quality services for Cowdray Park residents. They no longer have to spend the entire day waiting in long queues.

“We are grateful as we never thought we would have such a facility here in Cowdray Park. We were so used to waking in the wee hours of the night to join queues, but the efficiency we have witnessed is top-notch. One can easily walk in and you know that within a few hours, you are back home unlike the olden days when we would go to other clinics and spend more than six hours seeking services,” she said.

“We love the fact that the staff is kind and intelligent. They are warm and willing to help us even with the simplest of things. We also love the fact that this centre has medication hence no need to board a bus just to get help. We pray that it expands so that we are able to get admitted for other diseases right here without leaving Cowdray Park.”