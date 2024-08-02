From liberation to leadership: Zimbabwe honours its heroes and heroines, hosts 44th Sadc Summit

Gibson Mhaka, Zimpapers Politics Hub

“FREEDOM is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed.”As Zimbabwe commemorates its heroes and heroines, both the living and those who made the ultimate sacrifice to break the chains of colonial oppression, it is essential to be guided by this powerful quote by Martin Luther King Jr.

It simply means freedom and equality are not granted as favours, they must be actively fought for and claimed by those subjected to oppression. Equally, Zimbabwe is a nation born out of the sweat and blood of its heroes and heroines, both the living and those who made the ultimate sacrifice to secure our freedom and independence.

Their courage and determination in the face of colonial oppression laid the foundation for the nation we know today. Zimbabwe has made significant strides as a nation born from a prolonged armed liberation struggle, a testament to the courage and sacrifice of our heroes and heroines.

Since attaining our hard-won independence in 1980, we have celebrated numerous victories. Politically, the country played a pivotal role in regional peace and stability, contributing significantly to conflict resolution efforts in the region.

Economically, Zimbabwe experienced notable growth in sectors such as agriculture, mining, and tourism. The country also made significant strides in education and healthcare, leading to improved literacy rates and life expectancy.

All these would not have been possible without the immense sacrifices of our heroes and heroines. Their courage and determination laid the foundation for the nation we have become. It is upon their shoulders that we stand, and it is our responsibility to honour their legacy by continuing to build upon the progress they initiated.

On 12 August, 2024, the nation will gather at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, with provinces simultaneously holding commemorations in their respective areas. The Defence Forces Day will also be celebrated on 13 August, 2024 at Rufaro Stadium in Harare under the theme, “Guaranteeing a Conducive Environment for Attainment of Vision 2030”.

The anniversary, which is celebrated annually on the second Monday of August, honours and recognises the sacrifices of all those that participated in the liberation struggle. As we commemorate this special day, it’s noteworthy that our celebrations coincide with Zimbabwe’s hosting of the prestigious 44th Sadc Summit.

This significant regional gathering underscores our nation’s pivotal role in fostering cooperation and development within southern Africa. This is not merely a coincidence. Zimbabwe and other Sadc member states share a history of colonial oppression and subsequent liberation struggles, which has fostered a strong sense of solidarity among them.

This shared past has laid the foundation for co-operation and mutual support in numerous ways.

Sadc countries share similar post-colonial challenges, including poverty, inequality, and infrastructure development, fostering a deep understanding of common issues and enabling collaborative problem-solving.

This shared experience facilitates learning from one another’s approaches to nation-building, reconciliation, and economic development. Zimbabwe’s hosting of the Sadc Summit is also a poignant reflection of the nation’s journey from the crucible of the liberation struggle to a position of regional leadership.

The sacrifices made by our forefathers, those who dared to challenge colonial oppression and laid down their lives for the cause of freedom, have paved the way for Zimbabwe to assume a pivotal role in regional affairs.

Their courage and determination, the bedrock upon which our nation was built, continue to inspire us as we strive for a prosperous and united Southern Africa. The Sadc Summit provides a platform for Zimbabwe to showcase its commitment to regional integration and development.

As we gather to deliberate on pressing issues facing the region, it is imperative to remember the sacrifices that made these gatherings possible. The spirit of solidarity and co-operation that underpins Sadc is a direct descendant of the shared struggles of our liberation movements.

By hosting this important event, Zimbabwe reaffirms its dedication to the ideals of unity, peace, and progress that our heroes fought so valiantly to achieve. In essence, the shared experience of colonial oppression and the subsequent struggle for independence has created a strong foundation for co-operation and mutual support among Sadc countries.

By working together, they can address common challenges, build resilience, and promote sustainable development. While the Sadc summit places Zimbabwe on the spotlight, it also presents an opportunity to showcase the nation’s achievements. These accomplishments are a testament to the sacrifices made by its heroes and heroines.

Zimbabwe’s success is intrinsically linked to its solidarity and friendship with other African states, as well as socialist and progressive countries and organisations. Co-operation on regional and international platforms, shared resources, and mutual support have been instrumental in Zimbabwe’s development journey.

By fostering strong alliances, the nation has been able to overcome challenges and build resilience.

An important aspect of the nation’s foreign policy was its unwavering commitment to the total liberation of other Sadc countries, such as Namibia and South Africa.

Zimbabwe played a pivotal role in supporting these liberation movements, providing sanctuary, material aid, and military training to those fighting against apartheid and colonial rule. It is important to note that Zimbabwe’s Heroes Day and the hosting of the Sadc Summit are two significant events that can be powerfully interwoven to create a narrative of national pride, regional unity, and shared aspirations.

This is because both events can be used to highlight the sacrifices made by Zimbabwean heroes in the fight for independence, which resonates with the broader Sadc narrative of liberation and self-determination.

The summit can also be used as a platform to showcase Zimbabwe’s progress in economic development, a goal that many liberation fighters envisioned. This is clearly explained and stated in the broader Sadc agenda of regional economic integration.

By effectively intertwining these two events, Zimbabwe can create a compelling narrative that strengthens national identity, fosters regional unity, and inspires future generations.