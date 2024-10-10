From local radio, buses to Africa’s best…the soaring career of Dorcas Moyo

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

FOR over a decade, the name Dorcas Moyo has become synonymous with a soothing voice that resonates with listeners during times of need, faith, hope or happiness.

Known for her powerful vocals and faith-based teachings through music, Moyo’s work touches the lives of the rich, poor and middle class alike.

Her music is a staple on local radio and widely played by public bus operators, particularly Inter-Africa, exposing her artistry to listeners across Zimbabwe and beyond.

With nine albums and multiple singles to her name since stepping into the studio in 2005, the gospel musician has solidified her place as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Her recent success came last weekend when she was awarded the Africa Best Female Artiste of the Year at the 2024 Clima Africa Awards, the apex gospel awards in Africa. She emerged victorious over some of Africa’s top talents, including Nigeria’s Mercy Chinwo, South Africa’s Winnie Mashaba and Kenya’s Janet Otieno.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz, the Mutare-based artiste, whose full name is Dorcas Nezara Moyo, reflected on her musical journey. She credited her strict mother and her church-going background for shaping her character.

“My upbringing was tough, but it made me who I am today. Church was a must-attend and like my mother, who was a choir member, I was drawn to music.”

“My first recording was in 2005 with the album Ndinokutungamirira. It was driven by the immense passion I had since childhood.

This was followed by Ndokusheedzai Jesu in 2009, but neither project made much of an impact,” she recalled. It was not until the release of songs Wakabuda Sei and Haakotsire that Moyo’s star truly began to rise. The musician described herself as a versatile artiste who does not stick to one genre.

“I use a variety of genres to reach a diverse audience with the word of God. This ranges from sungura to reggae, passada and kizomba.” With nine albums under her belt, including Zvininipise (2018), Ndibatsirei Mwari (2019) and Mvere Dzabvepi (2024), along with about 20 singles, Moyo’s catalogue continues to grow.

She attributes her recent successes to God’s favour and the support of her team. “I owe it all to God’s grace and my capable management team, led by Pastor Peter N Madondo, as well as my online administrators who promote everything by Dorcas Moyo. And, of course, my fans, who I consider family, are always pushing me to new heights.”

Her music has undeniably become a favourite on local radio stations, earning her numerous local awards – an achievement she humbly attributes to divine grace: “It’s all because of God’s grace. Nothing more.”

She has been honoured with a National Arts Merit Award, which is the pinnacle of arts recognition in Zimbabwe and two Zimbabwe Music Awards, along with nearly 20 other accolades.

“Recently, I was conferred with an honorary Doctorate in Humanity by Trinity International Bible University,” she shared. Despite her success, she remains modest about her hit songs.

“I can’t single out any hits because every song has its own impact. What I think is a hit might not be the same for someone else.” Looking ahead, Moyo revealed that she is already working on her next project.

“To avoid last-minute pressures, I’m working on my next album, which will be released next year. I’m also preparing videos for some of my songs, which will be out soon.”

As for the future of her brand, Moyo said: “Our goal at DM Music is to become an internationally recognised outfit, one that is impossible to ignore on any platform. We aim to expand God’s kingdom through our art and positively impact multitudes.”

Besides being a musician, Moyo is a nutritionist by profession. She also runs a small business, balancing both roles despite the challenges. “It’s tough juggling everything, but you do what you have to do,” she said. —@mthabisi_mthire