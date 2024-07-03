From Madziva to Tinseltown…The inspiring rise of Madam Boss

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

ONCE a small-town girl with big dreams, Madam Boss (real name Cleopatra Tyra Chikocho), an influencer and actress, has catapulted herself to international stardom, rubbing shoulders with A-listers and leaving a trail of inspiration in her wake.

The Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards held over the weekend in Los Angeles, California have come and gone and one individual has been on everybody’s lips, Madam Boss.

The awards, meant to recognise achievements in the entertainment industry exposed Madam Boss to top tier talent inclusive of Will Smith, Usher Raymond, Ray J, Akon, Tinashe, TI, Tyla, Chloe and Hailey Bailey, Common, Erica Banks and Joe Thomas with whom she shared moments meant to last a lifetime.

She created a rapport with them, with some of them showing their love to her and sending special shout outs. Some, like Ray J, took the time to interview her and get to know her, as her energy was simply too infectious to ignore.

What makes her story even more inspirational is that just a few years ago, she shared a joke about interacting with Beyoncé backstage at the BET Awards, where the two supposedly conversed and Beyoncé humorously gave her a wig.

Little did she know that one day, she would actually attend the BET Awards and have the rare opportunity to interact with her idols.

A brief background into Madam Boss’ life allows one to see how powerful humility can be as she had humble beginnings as an orphan living in Madziva Village (Mashonaland Central Province) with nothing but a strong will to succeed. Once a housemaid, a trade often lowly regarded, she persevered and rose above her circumstances. Her life story has certainly been one of grace upon grace.

In all of this, one question lingers, “What’s the secret sauce behind Madam Boss’ stratospheric success?” We dish out the details on her remarkable journey from humble beginnings to Hollywood heavyweight!”

Turning pleasure into business

From doing social media skits, an unrecognised form of acting to bagging acting roles has proven Madam Boss’ entrepreneurial acumen to change comic skits into a thriving acting career. Such shape-shifting agility has seen her getting acting gigs, even beyond our borders.

Having appeared on the Nigerian series The Offspring and other South African productions, Madam Boss’ ascent to theatrical superstardom has been remarkable. Her journey from Harare, Zimbabwe to Nollywood, Nigeria and ultimately to Tinseltown, is the stuff of dreams for any actress.

Humility

With fame comes money and with money comes attention, which often makes people proud – a stark contrast to how Madam Boss has carried herself.

Amid all the glitz and glamour stemming from endorsements, she has remained grounded. She has engaged with companies such as NetOne, Nash Paints, Sendittoo and Elaine Solar, among other corporate entities, but has remained calm — a rare feat for someone of her stature.

Authenticity

If Madam Boss doesn’t know something, she doesn’t pretend otherwise. Case in point: articulating English words has never been her forte and she is not shy to admit it. “I don’t know how to speak English . . . I didn’t perform well at school,” has been her slogan.

This authenticity has appealed to brands and casting agencies, allowing her to be herself without trying too hard to fake a life or a character. This genuine approach is also why she has a huge following on social media.

Brand visibility and peculiarity

Madam Boss always understands her tasks and executes her duties to perfection. From her image to her responsibilities, she ensures that every detail is meticulously handled. At the BET Awards, she fully embraced her ambassadorial role to her country’s culture, highlighted by the all-encompassing national dress fabric.

Her blue carpet outfit, elegantly incorporating a touch of the national fabric, showcased her patriotism and love for her country. This unique yet relevant choice made her stand out, embodying the essence of award ceremonies where fashion is paramount.

Being a natural born winner

What Madam Boss did at the BET Awards wasn’t for everyone; it takes a natural entertainer to pull it off. She has proven herself as a winner, having bagged the African Social Star Award at the 2021 E! People’s Choice Awards.

Her exploits at the BET Awards serve as a reminder that one’s upbringing does not determine one’s destiny and Madam Boss is a living embodiment of that. — @MbuleloMpofu