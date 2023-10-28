From Nguboyenja to Birmingham…Mitchell Tshuma’s tale of resilience and generosity

Langalakhe Mabena

IT’S a story that epitomises the age-old adage — from rags to riches. Mitchell “Mimi” Tshuma, born and raised in the dust and commotion of Nguboyenja suburb, embarked on a journey that took her from the gritty streets of Bulawayo to the opulent shores of the United Kingdom. She was just 18.

Hailing from the modest surroundings of Sotshangane Flats, Mimi had dreams that spanned far beyond her immediate circumstances. Her driving force was simple yet potent — a desire to learn, work hard, and create a better life, not only for herself but to be a beacon of change and positivity for her community in Nguboyenja and beyond.

“I am a simple girl who grew up in Sotshangane Flats and I did my primary school at Lozikeyi Primary School. Just like any diasporan, I moved to the UK while I was 18. Not everything that glitters is gold, and when I arrived in the UK, I had to work hard to live the comfortable life that I am enjoying right now, said Mimi.

Now, as she celebrates her 40th birthday, Mimi, the director of Azari Consultancy, Jenga Buildings and MMT Enterprise Group, a firm based in South Africa, decided to mark the milestone with an extravagant birthday bash, set against the backdrop of a secluded location near the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Umguza. It was a celebration of luxury, with top-tier champagnes from Veuve Clicquot and Dom Perignon gracing the menu.

The festivities didn’t begin in Bulawayo; they initiated in Birmingham, where Mimi is based. A delegation of 40 guests, who featured on the guest list, embarked on a journey that spanned the United Arab Emirates, specifically Dubai, culminating in an ultimate local celebration.

“I just turned 40 years and there was no other way I could celebrate to be on the fourth flow in my life better than the way we did. I invited a number of friends along and we celebrated in the UK, Dubai and here in Bulawayo. Apart from the lavish party and the expensive champagnes that were the theme of my birthday, the celebrations were a major platform for us to network and discuss everything business because I had friends from the UK, Uganda as well as from South Africa.

“When we party we party hard just like how hard we work but what is close to my heart is always giving back to the community and lending a hand where I can because Bulawayo made me, and if I get an opportunity to help and invest, I will always do so,” said Mimi.

Mimi’s philanthropic work is a testament to her commitment to her community. Even in the throes of the Covid-19 pandemic, she, through her foundation known as the Hope Restorers Academy, which also counts her best friend, Jacqueline “Jackie” Ntaka, as a trustee, provided aid to the people residing near Sotshangane Flats. Their kitchen-soup initiative was instrumental in feeding the masses during those challenging times.

They also spearheaded the drilling of a borehole to alleviate water shortages for the people of Sotshangane Flats. As a Lozikeyi alumni, Mimi revisited her old school for the first time since her departure. She donated a borehole to provide children with access to safe and clean water.

Beyond providing vital resources, Mimi has adopted 50 children at the school. Jackie supports students from ECD, Grade One, and Two by paying their school fees. Mimi takes care of students from Grade Three onwards. The duo also collaborated with Mustard Seed Communities Zimbabwe in

Bulawayo to renovate facilities that cater to children, ensuring they are child-friendly and accessible for children with disabilities.

“I am spearheading all this because I grew up eKasi. I know how it feels to be a child with parents who can’t afford to pay fees. I do all this to ease pressure on parents and allow their children to reach their full potential and realise their dreams,” said Mimi.

Jackie, who is the founder of Mviyo Technologies, a tech company based in Bulawayo, shared her perspective on the celebratory journey and her friend’s dedication to philanthropy. She’s looking forward to tapping into investment opportunities and furthering her work in the hospitality industry.

Her sights are set on entering politics, aspiring to be a Member of Parliament, and she believes her charitable work can serve as inspiration for fellow diaspora members to reinvest in their home country.

“Apart from having fun, my friend’s birthday bash was awesome and it was an eye opener. I have a company here in Bulawayo called Mviyo Technologies which currently employs 15 people and I can say that there is so much room for growth in the city of Kings.

“We are housed here at Selborne Brooke (Ten On Brooke) and I can say a lot of people have built houses that can be transformed into hospitality, and I am looking forward to tapping into this industry because people are travelling and they always need accommodation.

“I also want to be in politics as I am an aspiring MP and with what the ruling party Zanu-PF is doing, I want to be part of that because it has vision and it also accommodates young leaders like myself.

“I have done a lot of charity work and the vision is to continue working hard and invest in Zimbabwe, particularly Bulawayo because there is a lot of potential for growth. I have built two churches in Plumtree and with that, I know all the blessings that I have, which I also share with the vulnerable, come from God,” said Jackie.

Zimbabwe is a peaceful and safe tourism destination with great potential for business investment and growth. Judith Nahurira, a friend of Mimi from Uganda, can attest to this. She was initially apprehensive about visiting Bulawayo, but was pleasantly surprised by the warm hospitality of the staff at the airport. According to Nahurira, Bulawayo is a clean, quiet, and safe city with great potential for investment.

“When she (Mimi) told me that she will be hosting another party in Bulawayo I was nervous I won’t lie to you. But, when I arrived at the airport I was amazed with the hospitality there as the staff was very friendly.

“Bulawayo is a very clean city. I have been to other places in Africa and beyond but I can say Bulawayo is one of the quiet, safe and clean places. As a foreigner I also saw that there is a great potential for investing here,” said Nahurira.

Zama Mbanjwa and Zinhle Radebe from South Africa, who are exploring investment opportunities in Bulawayo, also agree that Bulawayo is a beautiful and attractive tourism destination with great potential for business growth. They believe that investing in Bulawayo can be a profitable venture for diasporas.

“I am from Durban. All I can say is that Bulawayo is a peaceful place. We were celebrating this birthday and we had some people that we don’t even know but there was peace there. This is a tourism friendly zone and I hope that the people from here will continue and maintain the same standard. Given a chance and business opportunity, I don’t mind relocating from Durban to Bulawayo,” said Mbanjwa.