From night school to CEO: Abuz chief narrates journey to success

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Reporter

HE never attended a formal high school, but he is now the chief executive officer of the Association for Business in Zimbabwe (Abuz).

Born in Gwanda 47 years ago, Mr Victor Nyoni who had to attend night school for his secondary education, persevered and now he is a holder of a Master of Science in Accounting and Finance degree and a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Accounting from the National University of Science and Technology (Nust).

In an interview, he said his parents could not afford to pay his school fees due to their poor background.

“After the death of my mother, l came to Bulawayo to stay with my aunt in Tshabalala suburb. I then got help from my pastor, Themba Phiri, to go back to school and because I was 20 years old, I could not enrol for formal schooling,” said Mr Nyoni.

He said he decided to skip Form One and Two and went straight to Form Three at Ihlathi Secondary School in Tshabalala under a programme that was commonly called night school.

After his secondary education, he did a Diploma in Accounting with the Institute of Administration and Commerce (IAC) while also working as a general hand at National Foods.

“In 2008, I then enrolled for the Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting with Nust under a parallel programme. In 2016, I enrolled for my Masters under block release system.

“This system is designed for those already working, but wish to continue with their education.

“So, all my education journey was never in a formal schooling environment.

“I am very proud of this history,” he said.

Before joining Abuz as chief executive officer in 2017 on a part time basis, Mr Nyoni had been the finance director at Mine Elect (Pvt) Ltd, a member of the business association since 2012.

“Through my participation at Abuz programmes, the Abuz board invited me to join them as their part time CEO. I have both been the finance director at Mine Elect and the Abuz CEO ,” he said.

A beneficiary of the Land Reform programme, Mr Nyoni owns MlinganiMdeni Farm in Inyathi, Bubi district and was allocated the 50-hectare farm by Government in 2019.

This year, he planted three hectares under maize while three hectare have also been put under vegetables.

He said he is clearing more land for horticulture production. Mr Nyoni said he intends to do farming full-time so that he contributes to national food security.

“Other than being a business executive, I am also involved in farming. I have got a farm in Inyathi where I am growing vegetables and maize. In fact, in the near future, hopefully this year, I will be into farming full time,” said Mr Nyoni.

He is married to Siphathisiwe Nyoni and the couple is blessed with two children; Mlingani and Sipho.

Mr Nyoni said farming is one of the most important economic sectors that should be supported.

“We are also aware that the sector has not been performing well so we need Zimbabweans to dedicate their time and everything on that business.

“Young people in this country must understand that farming is in itself a business and is something that needs to be taken seriously,” he said

“My advice to the youths is that they should go into farming instead of seeking formal employment. Just putting vegetables on one hectare is enough to make you live a comfortable life,” said Mr Nyoni.

At his farm, he employs two permanent workers and 12 others on contract basis depending on the season.

Mr Nyoni says as farming operations at the farm expand, he will employ more people.

Commenting on the state of Bulawayo industries, Mr Nyoni said a number companies are dependent on the agriculture sector and once the farming sector is revived, production in the manufacturing sector is bound to improve significantly.