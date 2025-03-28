From optometry to advocacy: Gracious Phiri’s inspiring story of passion and resilience

Blessing Karubwa, Online Reporter

IN a continent where the struggle for liberty, social justice, and economic opportunity is ever-present, Gracious Phiri emerges as a formidable force.

At just 27 years old, this Zimbabwean optometrist from Norton in Mashonaland West Province has seamlessly intertwined her passion for healthcare with a fervent advocacy for individual freedom.

As the Southern Africa Regional Coordinator for African Students for Liberty (ASFL) and a leader within the Ladies of Liberty Alliance, Phiri exemplifies the transformative role women play in shaping the future of Africa.

From her humble beginnings at a local university as an undergraduate student with a thirst for public speaking, Phiri’s journey is one of resilience, courage, and unwavering commitment to her vision.

Being the second born in a family of five, Phiri, does not only believe in breaking barriers but also believes in the unique perspectives that women bring to the table in promoting free-market principles and individual freedoms.

Her belief is not just rhetoric; it is a lived experience that has fueled her drive to create inclusive dialogue and foster a culture of merit in the marketplace.

“Women are the best ambassadors of liberty. Women are at the forefront of driving social and economic change across Africa. By advocating for individual freedom and entrepreneurial innovation, we help create environments where merit and skill flourish,” she shared in an interview

Phiri’s path to leadership was paved with challenges, from subtle gender biases to overt skepticism regarding her capabilities.

“Navigating these obstacles has indeed tested my resolve, but they have also refined my approach to leadership. Transparency, perseverance, and empathy have become the cornerstones of my leadership style, allowing me to build diverse teams that inspire innovation and promote liberty,” she asserted.

Her journey is a testament to the power of resilience, showcasing how setbacks can serve as stepping stones toward greater achievements.

Her role at ASFL is not just a title; it is a commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders, particularly women.

Gracious recalls her early days with Students for Liberty, when a simple recommendation from a friend led her to embrace a path she never anticipated.

“It was in those initial moments of uncertainty that I discovered my true calling. Each experience, whether a success or a setback, has contributed to my growth as a leader and advocate for liberty,” she reflected

One of her most significant achievements has been the organization of impactful events that rally young libertarians around the principles of freedom and innovation. The Southern Africa Regional Conference, which she co-hosted in 2023, drew over 250 participants, a testament to her ability to mobilize and inspire.

“Every voice matters, and I believe that empowering individuals, especially women, can transform communities and foster a more prosperous society,” Phiri emphasizes, underscoring her commitment to inclusivity and dialogue.

As a prominent advocate for healthcare policy and mental health awareness, Phiri is also dedicated to establishing a think tank focused on healthcare policies that support individual autonomy and equitable access to care.

“My goal is to create pathways for positive change in public health. Liberty and healthcare are intertwined; when individuals have the freedom to make choices about their well-being, communities flourish,” she emphasised

Phiri’s journey is a powerful reminder of the impact women can have in championing liberty, healthcare, and social progress across Africa. Her story resonates with the spirit of Women’s Month, illuminating the vital role women play in advocating for individual freedoms and driving social change.

As she continues to mentor young leaders and challenge the status quo, Phiri stands as a beacon of hope and empowerment, inspiring countless others to embrace their voices and pursue their passions.

In a world often filled with doubt and uncertainty, Phiri’s journey exemplifies how determination, vision, and a commitment to liberty can pave the way for a brighter future. As she eloquently puts it, “Every experience contributes to your growth as a leader. Embrace the journey, challenge the norms, and remember that your voice is crucial in driving positive change.”

This Women’s Month, let us celebrate trailblazers like Phiri who are not just making waves but forging paths for others to follow, proving that when women rise, entire communities thrive.

-@TeamKarubwa