From passion to profession: Tendai Mandira’s artistic journey

Sipepisiwe Moyo

Born in Mvurwi and residing in Bulawayo, Tendai Mandira is a visual artist navigating the challenges of being a woman in a traditionally male-dominated field. She uses her art to express her Christian faith, explore her identity as a woman, and comment on societal issues affecting women daily.

“From a young age, during my primary education, I was drawn to art. It continued through to my O levels at Gebhuza High School in Hwange, where I studied art as a practical subject. Despite the joys it brought me, entering the professional art world as a woman came with significant challenges,” Tendai explained.

She highlighted the high costs of art materials and the difficulty in securing funding, exacerbated by the prevailing stereotype that visual art is a male domain.

“The industry’s male dominance makes it hard to market ourselves and gain recognition necessary for selling our work. Society still imposes traditional roles on women, particularly married ones, undermining their professional pursuits in art,” she said.

Despite these obstacles, Tendai has made significant strides in her career. After completing her O levels, she maintained her passion for art as a hobby until September 2021, when she decided to pursue it professionally. She honed her skills under the mentorship of Nkosiyazi Siziba, a member of the Visual Artist Association of Bulawayo (VAAB), and began to participate actively in the art community.

“I moved to Bulawayo where I was recommended to Silenkosi Moyo (National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo regional manager) for a female artist programme funded by the Canadian Embassy at the National Art Gallery. My first exhibition, ‘Vital Voices’, focused on addressing harmful social norms against women and children. This experience solidified my decision to pursue a professional art career,” Tendai recounted.

Today, Tendai is a resident artist at the gallery and a member of VAAB. She continues to advocate for greater acceptance and support for female artists, particularly in rural areas.

“It’s crucial for society and parents to support and encourage young girls to pursue art and sports professionally. Awareness programmes, discussions, and career guidance are essential for nurturing young talent,” she emphasised.

Tendai’s journey from a young enthusiast to a professional artist is a testament to her resilience and dedication to breaking barriers for women in the visual arts.