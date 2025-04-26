From prison to garage: Mechanic pays his dues; Jailed 15 years for rape, now out fixing cars

Givemore Muzariri

THE Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS)’s commitment to education as a cornerstone of rehabilitation has earned praise, most notably from former inmate Admit Mbiriviri, who served time for rape.

Mbiriviri lauded the ZPCS’s transformation into a “centre of educational excellence,” expressing gratitude for the “noteworthy initiative” that empowers individuals nationwide with academic and professional qualifications.

This positive feedback underscores the ZPCS’s broader success in rehabilitation and empowerment. Beyond inmates, vocational training benefits officers, families, and communities, while qualified teachers have significantly boosted educational standards. This dedication was recently recognised at the 3rd African Education Summit in Victoria Falls, where Commissioner General Moses Cyril Ngawaite Chihobvu received a prestigious African Lives Development Award, celebrating his visionary leadership and the hard work of his staff in making the ZPCS a true agent of positive change.

“I was imprisoned in 2015 following a serious dispute with my girlfriend, who had discovered my infidelity with a neighbour. Attempts to resolve the situation with both women were unsuccessful. Subsequently, their parents advised them to press rape charges against me as a means of resolution. Upon receiving their report, police officers apprehended me, conducted investigations, and prepared my case before my court appearance.”

Mbiriviri recounted that while in police custody, the complainant’s parents approached him, demanding US$300 compensation for the betrayal of their daughter, to whom he was engaged to be married. He complied with their demand, based on their promise to withdraw the charges upon payment.

“Upon learning of their proposal, I was eager to comply and urged my parents to provide the demanded sum. Following the payment, however, they disappeared. Consequently, at my court appearance, I was sentenced on the benefit of the doubt, as I maintained that I was being set up for having betrayed the woman.”

The former inmate recounted that upon receiving a 15-year sentence, he initially believed his life was over. However, on arrival at Khami Remand Prison, he encountered friends who informed him about the rehabilitation opportunities available to all inmates. These programmes offered him hope for the future, as he began to see his time in prison as a chance to transform his life by choosing a profession that would improve it significantly after his 15-year incarceration.

“As a driver entering prison, motor mechanics and auto electronics were never a consideration. But the long sentence became an opportunity to learn. Initially struggling to accept my situation, counselling helped. Despite having five O-levels excluding maths, prison management allowed me to start a motor mechanics course, leading to workshop practice and trade tests. I passed Class Three and Two, and now await my Class One practical after completing the theory.”

Mbiriviri said that working in the Khami workshop on diverse cars gave him extensive experience, prompting him to learn auto electronics. This led to his enrolment in a two-year electronics programme. His strong interest enabled rapid learning, allowing him to be trade tested early.

“Learning vehicle diagnosis in prison was challenging but my passion made it enjoyable. After motor mechanics, I immediately enrolled in a two-year auto electronics course. Working with experienced officers and inmates in the workshop allowed me to gain significant experience quickly, leading to me taking my trade test well before the course ended. My rapid understanding of auto electronics impressed my lecturers, who recommended early trade testing, and I achieved my Class Three.”

The former inmate said that he was later shortlisted for presidential amnesty, six months before completing his lengthy sentence. Upon release, he returned to the community that had imprisoned him, where many judged him for the incident that led to his long stay at Khami Prison.

“I think the community still needs to be educated on the issue of accepting ex-convicts once they complete their jail terms because if it was not for my supportive family, I don’t think I was going to stay in this community. While at home I decided to start my own company called Admit Isheanesu Motors (AIM) and this company specialises on both small and big vehicles. The company has employed one guy who is helping me on the jobs that I do,” he said.

Mbiriviri’s dream is to build a workshop that can compete with large enterprises in the central business district. His immediate hurdle is obtaining the capital to buy the tools and machinery needed for the company’s daily operation.

“To those still incarcerated, I urge you to seize this chance to reshape your lives for the better, as society still expects us to contribute to the nation’s development through industrialisation. It is truly encouraging that inmates are not being overlooked by the Government as we strive towards achieving Vision 2030. The skills we acquire while in prison are precisely what we are using to generate employment in our home communities, while simultaneously earning a living to provide for our families without resorting to crime,” he said.

Mbiriviri said the award presented to Dr Chihobvu reflected his hard work in empowering communities with various essential skills, including motor mechanics, carpentry, bricklaying, and welding, to name a few. He added that these skilled individuals are contributing to the nation’s development by producing a range of goods for sale locally, regionally, and internationally.

“I must take this opportunity to thank Commissioner-General Chihobvu and his management for championing such an initiative, which has been instrumental in transforming