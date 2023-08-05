From promise to reality President’s vision transforms Zimbabwe’s energy landscape

Blessings Chidakwa, Zimpapers Elections Desk

IN 2018, billboards adorned Zimbabwe’s roads with a bold declaration: “Kujekesa nyika yese nemagetsi” (Lighting up the whole country with electricity). To sceptics, it seemed like a distant dream, but under President Mnangagwa’s leadership, that dream has become a remarkable reality.

Back then, power outages plagued Zimbabweans, and the idea of overcoming this daily ordeal felt implausible, given the regional challenge it posed. However, President Mnangagwa’s Zanu-PF 2018 Election Manifesto held a clear promise —

Zimbabwe would achieve energy self-sufficiency within five years.In June of the same year, President Mnangagwa commissioned the US$1 billion Hwange 7 and 8 power expansion project, with a 600-megawatt capacity, affirming that the country would indeed become energy self-sufficient during his tenure.

The President’s vision was instrumental in this journey. His meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping marked the beginning of a transformative relationship, securing support for over ten projects, including the Hwange expansion.

Today, the Hwange Thermal Power Station stands proud, generating about 740 megawatts, a significant improvement compared to its previous production levels, which once dipped to a mere 74 megawatts. Zimbabwe’s increasing power generation has reduced electricity imports, saving much-needed foreign exchange.On Thursday, President Mnangagwa commissioned Hwange Unit 7 and 8 projects.

“The journey began in April 2018 when I visited China and I had a meeting with the President of China, my brother Xi Jinping. In that discussion, I had a list of over 10 projects, which I was shopping for his assistance and he chose to make a political decision to support us,” he said.

“Energy is a critical enabler for our industrialisation and modernisation. So today (Thursday), I’m wondering that when I came here in 2018, this was just plain when we came for groundbreaking and now I can’t remember where I was standing.”

Beyond households, this enhanced power supply benefits industries and farmers, empowering them with reliable energy for their equipment and irrigation needs.

Increased power generation has also helped the country power old mines that have been revived under the Second Republic, the establishment of new mines, and expansion of existing mines such as Unki, Murowa Diamonds and Bikita Minerals, among others.

President Mnangagwa’s commitment to transforming Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy has driven substantial investments in the energy sector. Increased industrial production is now within reach, thanks to the guaranteed electricity supply, a critical enabler for realising Vision 2030.

Grateful Zimbabweans acknowledge the President’s dedication to fulfilling his promises. From businesses in Rusape to residents in Chitungwiza, and welders in Harare, the tangible impact of steady power supply resonates deeply.

Mr Reason Kafume, a Rusape businessperson, thanked President Mnangagwa for delivering on his election promises.

“In 2018, the President assured us of being self-sufficient in terms of energy. It was just a dream back then, but now electricity is in abundance, which is what we all wanted. We are more than grateful,” he said.

A resident of Manyame suburb in Chitungwiza, Mrs Gladys Munhango, thanked the Second Republic for tackling the perennial electricity challenge.

“Most areas have been battling serious electricity challenges, in some cases going for 18 hours without electricity, but now we are enjoying steady power supplies. This is commendable and we salute our President for that feat,” she said.

While celebrating this achievement, citizens also urge further improvements, such as tariff reviews and upgraded payment systems. President Mnangagwa’s administration remains steadfast in uplifting the livelihoods of the people, despite various challenges faced, including the Covid-19 pandemic, economic sanctions, climate change, and geopolitical factors.

In the compendium of projects implemented by the Second Republic during the period 2018-2022, President Mnangagwa said his administration has for the past five years remained resolute in its determination to uplift the livelihoods of the people of Zimbabwe.

“The transformative agenda has hugely steered industry and commerce into production across all sectors of the economy, which include agriculture, mining, construction, transport, communication, manufacturing, and social services, among others.

“Notwithstanding the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns, illegal economic sanctions, climate change-induced disasters, and negative geo-political factors, the country has tenaciously continued to chart its developmental trajectory with significant milestones being registered on delivering people-centric programmes and projects,” he said.

Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes, Dr Joram Gumbo, said a total of 6 869 projects were implemented across the country.

“Delivering infrastructure was prioritised as a distinct strategy and key enabler for vibrant socio-economic growth and development,” he said.

As the country’s hydro-power source in Kariba improves, electricity supply in the medium term sees a boost, but the President’s visionary approach extends to long-term solutions. Among these is the Batoka Gorge hydropower station, a joint venture between Zimbabwe and Zambia, promising a substantial output of 2,4GW.

Throughout the Sadc region, energy deficits have posed a challenge, but Zimbabwe’s steadfast commitment to progress shines as an example of transformative leadership.

Indeed, President Mnangagwa’s Second Republic proves that action speaks louder than words, transforming a dream of electrification into a radiant reality for the nation.