From ‘Special One’ with love…Bosso family, neutrals embrace Mourinho’s message

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

ONCE in a while, life gives us moments that are too good to ignore, like witnessing the magnificent fusion of football and friendship!

Imagine the excitement when legendary coach Jose Mourinho stepped up to salute his prodigious protégé, Blatermar Brito, at Highlanders Football Club.

Saying “thank you” might seem like a small gesture, but trust me, it works wonders! It costs nothing, yet it has the magical power to make everyone take notice of your awesomeness and create a lasting impression. Whether it’s a grand favour or a tiny helping hand, expressing gratitude is the key.

Enter Highlanders, the football giants of Bulawayo, boasting an incredible 18-game unbeaten run. This sensational run hasn’t escaped the watchful eye of none other than the “Special One” himself, Mourinho.

The mastermind behind Porto, Chelsea, Manchester United, Inter Milan and Roma couldn’t resist showering his love and support for Brito and his team. In this moment, it’s not his victories that echoed but his heartfelt admiration for his former protégé, Brito.

The Brazilian Brito is a Uefa Pro coaching license holder with vast experience, having worked as Mourinho’s assistant coach at FC Porto in Portugal, Chelsea in England, and Inter Milan in Italy.

Brito has won two Uefa Champions League titles, one Uefa Cup, two English Premier League titles, two Portuguese League titles, two Italian Championships, and one FA cup among other cups in his coaching career.

In a heartwarming video that went viral on social media, Mourinho couldn’t hide the fact that Highlanders’ stellar performance had found a cozy spot in his heart. And boy, can we blame him?

Sitting comfortably at the top of the league with 38 points and a defence as strong as a fortress, Bosso has truly earned Mourinho’s admiration.

“Hello everyone at Highlanders. I’m sending you a message because Mr Brito is my brother. We fought together for many years. We won many trophies together. He will always be my brother and I’m so happy that he is doing a great job with you guys at Highlanders.”

The outspoken mentor who previously also took charge of Real Madrid, sent the warm message prior to Bosso’s Saturday’s match against ZPC Kariba which ended one all.

“You are on top of the league. Hopefully you Highlanders can have an impact and help the future of the Zimbabwe national team. So, all the best for you guys,” said Mourinho.

Fans went wild, and gratitude poured in like a celebratory waterfall as they took to social media streets in masses to thank Mourinho for his inspiring message.

“Wow! Thank you Jose Mourinho (The Special one) Let’s go Bosso. I-team yomhlaba wonke,” posted one Zinhle Sqeqe Ndlovu.

Nomuhle Moyo said; “Thank you Jose Mourinho!! We are at the summit of the log table!! Thanks to you brother!!”

Cecil Themba Ngwenya expressed his gratitude by saying: Thank you Sir Jose Mourinho, what a spectacular massage from, you the special 1 (one).”

Hope Chikomo went: “That’s why he will always be the Special One. Classy”.

“Thank you, Jose, we appreciate as Bosso family,” wrote Dumisile Dungeni on his Facebook account.

Edrian Maudzeni went: “Endorsed by the special one . . . Thank you Jose, up Bosso.”

In a brief comment Chief Koti said: “The Special One has spoken!”

Respected journalist Robson Sharuko, reposted the video on his Facebook account and captioned it “ Thanks Jose this is good, very good”.

Bosso were in that regard challenged by some to build on this Mourinho and Brito relationship.

South Africa-based popular Bosso follower Nodumo Nyathi said: “Jose Mourinho wishing Highlanders FC the best, only those with a vision can see the massive benefits we can get for having Baltemar José de Oliveira Brito, lets unite and move our club to greater heights, I repeat again when we are united no one can touch us!”– @FungaiMuderere.