From struggles to gratitude, Tino Kadewere’s Mallorca misadventure and return to Lyon

Laurel Murangaridzirayi, [email protected]

TINO KADEWERE’S loan move to Mallorca was supposed to be a chance for him to shine, but it ended up being a frustrating chapter in his career. Plagued by injuries, the Zimbabwean forward struggled to make an impact in the La Liga, bidding farewell to the first-tier Spanish club without leaving a lasting mark.

In a total of 1452 minutes played, Kadewere hit rock bottom, experiencing one of the biggest goal droughts of his career, with an average of just 0.26 goals per game. Throughout his 19 appearances for Mallorca in all competitions, he managed to find the back of the net only twice.

Despite his struggles, Kadewere expressed gratitude towards his La Liga side, acknowledging the opportunity they gave him to make history as the first Zimbabwean to represent the Spanish top tier.

“What an experience, great atmosphere, amazing team, the best fans, history was made. All I can say is thank you for everything, Real Mallorca,” he said.

Mallorca reciprocated the sentiment, posting on social media: “Thank you for everything and good luck, Tinotenda Kadewere.”

With his loan spell at Mallorca coming to an end, Kadewere will now return to his parent club, Lyon, in France, where he has garnered significant interest from several top-tier French clubs.

There are rumours linking Kadewere to a potential move as a replacement for Montpellier’s Eyle Wahi, who has caught the attention of numerous foreign clubs across Europe. The Zimbabwean forward’s first season in France was a remarkable one, playing for recently promoted Ligue 1 side Le Havre, where he netted an impressive 20 goals in just 24 appearances.

Following his impressive stint at Le Havre, Kadewere secured a move to Lyon, where he contributed 10 goals and three assists in his debut season. However, his progress was hindered by a series of unfortunate injuries in his second season, preventing him from fulfilling his aspirations of winning the prestigious Marc-Vivien Foe Award, which recognises the top African player in the French Ligue 1.

Throughout his career, Kadewere has faced various setbacks, including heart strokes and other injuries that have affected his record-breaking achievements. One such injury forced his substitution during halftime against Real Sociedad.