From the dusty streets to the Kingdom of Eswatini, Albert Nkosana’s inspirational football journey

IN the quaint Zimbabwean town of Norton, just outside the bustling capital city, Harare, a young boy named Albert Nkosana embarked on a footballing odyssey that would lead him to the Kingdom of Eswatini. Little did he know that his passion for the game would take him on a remarkable adventure, defying all odds.

Nkosana’s footballing prowess began to blossom amidst the dusty streets of Norton’s townships. From those humble beginnings, he steadily climbed the ranks, eventually finding himself at the heart of the Nsingizi Hotspurs defense in Eswatini’s esteemed Swazi MTN Premier League, a remarkable achievement for the 27-year-old centre-back.

Standing tall and imposing, Nkosana epitomises the role of a commanding central defender. His journey, both literal and metaphorical, led him to join the Eswatini side in February of this year, where he swiftly established himself as a linchpin in the team’s defensive unit. Reflecting on his footballing origins, Nkosana fondly reminisces about his formative years.

“My football journey began in grade five at Chiedza Primary School, before I moved to St. Eric High School in Norton again. In form three, I started playing for a division two team called Norton United, and from there, my career started to flourish,” Nkosana shared.

The trajectory of Nkosana’s career took him from the Zimbabwean townships to various clubs across the country. He honed his skills at United Lions in Masvingo, playing in Division One in 2017. In 2018, he moved to ZPC Munyati, once again competing in Division One. Subsequently, Nkosana’s talent caught the eye of Tenax FC, where he trained before an unexpected opportunity came knocking.

“In the process of registering me, I received a last-minute call from Coach Tendai Chikuni to come and join ‘Wifi Boys,’ TelOne FC. I signed a three-year contract there. In 2022, TelOne loaned me to Bulawayo City FC mid-season at the request of Coach Farai Tawachera and Bekithemba Ndlovu, and I went for six months,” Nkosana revealed.

After completing his loan spell with Bulawayo City, Nkosana returned to his parent club, TelOne, where his life took a momentous turn. A call from fellow Zimbabwean Promise Mandidzidze, who was already in Eswatini, presented an enticing opportunity for Nkosana to showcase his abilities as a natural center-back.

“Promise Mandidzidze, the fitness trainer, called me for trials, as they were looking for a central defender. I came to Eswatini for three days, alongside another player from Ghana. Nsingizi Hotspurs only wanted one of us, and they signed me due to the impressive performance I displayed in those two days. I am delighted with the team; they appreciate the hard work I put in,” Nkosana expressed with evident satisfaction.

Signing a two-year contract with the Eswatini side, Nkosana realised his dreams of playing abroad. His transition to a foreign land proved seamless, as he was warmly embraced by his new teammates and the local community.

“Since joining my team, I have felt a deep sense of happiness. They welcomed me as if I were a local player, placing great trust in me during every game. The language barrier was quickly overcome, as they speak Swati, which is similar to Ndebele, a language I understand so it was easy for me to settle in with the boys,” he said.

Nkosana also highlighted some notable differences between the Zimbabwean league and the football scene in Eswatini. He mentioned variations in players’ salaries and the quality of the pitches, which differed from what he had experienced back in Zimbabwe. Despite these disparities, Nkosana adapted swiftly and focused on excelling in his new environment.

Throughout his arduous journey in professional football, Nkosana has been fortunate to have a strong support system in his family. His mother, brother, sister, and wife have been unwavering pillars of support, providing him with the encouragement and motivation needed to overcome challenges and reach new heights in his career. At the peak of his success, Nkosana’s talent has attracted interest from several clubs in Zimbabwe, a testament to his dedication and skill.

In a powerful message to aspiring young footballers in Zimbabwe, Nkosana shared his wisdom and urged them never to give up on their dreams.

“No one has ever promised an easy journey, but it will be worth it in the end,” he advised.

As Nkosana continues his remarkable ascent, he remains focused on his ultimate goal of playing in Europe and building a life beyond football while providing for his family. With his newly opened chapter in the Kingdom of Eswatini, the Zimbabwean international faces the upcoming pre-season camp with unwavering determination and a steadfast belief in his abilities. The challenges that lie ahead in the new season only serve to fuel his passion and desire to succeed. – @brandon_malvin