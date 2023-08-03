The Unveiled… From total strangers to creating lifetime memories

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Following their journey and watching them perform, one would swear that The Unveiled, a gospel group, has been in existence for many years.

The way that the group which was formed in 2021 for the purpose of entering the Old Mutual Amazing Voices competition has been rising in the music industry is astonishing. The group is now one of the most sought-after gospel groups, even clinching gigs outside the country.

Reflecting on their journey, the group’s spokesperson, Ashley Mapfumo said the group was created by musician Joshua Mtima from Harare who teamed up with 12 others from his city for the purposes of entering into the competition which was only open to groups.

He said little did Mtima know that the group which took second position in the Pan-African competition held in South Africa was going to become big.

Mapfumo said participating in the Amazing Voices competition was a great stepping stone as it made them known regionally.

“Performing in the Amazing Voices competition put us in the limelight. It gave us exposure and also taught us a lot about music and showbiz,” he said.

He said not only did the show give them exposure, but it also gave them the boost they needed as they got invites to perform at numerous shows after including Janet Manyowa’s ANOT 2022. Besides making waves in their city, the music outfit has performed in Bulawayo where the group launched their debut album – Firm Faith, Mutare, Namibia and Eswatini.

“We feel appreciated and it’s good to know that people are willing to invest in our brand,” Mapfumo said. Now, they are in the UK where they are performing at different venues.

“This gig (UK) came through the hosts who had been following the various videos that we post on our social media platforms,” said the spokesperson.

This was their first time to perform outside the continent, a move that shows the group is headed in the right direction.

Life is unpredictable indeed as the group did not expect to stay together after the Old Mutual competition and yet here they are, doing well for themselves.

“The idea to stay together only came towards the end of the competition,” said Mapfumo. – @TashaMutsiba.