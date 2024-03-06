From VHS to Vogue: How two women are transforming trash into fashion

Deputy Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts, and Culture, Emily Jesaya (centre) pose for a photo with Mrs Angeline Mubvumbi (left) who makes clothes from Video Home System (VHS) cassette tapes and Sipho Mazibuko (right) at the Ministry’s offices in Harare.

Mbulelo Mpofu in Harare

ZIMBABWE is facing a challenge of environmental sustainability. But two women have found a way to turn trash into treasure, using old Video Home System (VHS) tapes to create unique clothing items that have caught the eye of a Government deputy minister.

Angeline Mubvumbi and Sarudzai Shumba, are members of the Esteemed Business Women Harare Chapter, a group of female entrepreneurs who use their artistic skills to generate income.

They have been using the magnetic tape from discarded VHS cassettes to crochet clothes, birds, dogs and other artefacts that they sell to local and foreign customers.

Their work has impressed the Deputy Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Honourable Emily Jesaya, who visited them recently and praised their creativity and innovation. She said their use of recyclable materials was not only a great example of environmental conservation, but also a showcase of the talent and ingenuity of Zimbabwean women.

“It is always a pleasure to see the creative innovations of our citizens, especially women and Mrs Mubvumi’s use of cassette tapes in her designs is truly inspiring. Not only is it a wonderful example of how we can re-purpose materials that would otherwise end up in landfills, but it’s also a brilliant showcase of the ingenuity and talent of our people,” she said.

Honourable Jesaya, who wore the national dress fabric launched by President Mnangagwa three years ago, said her Ministry was committed to supporting and celebrating such creative endeavours, as they contribute to both the environmental and economic development of the country.

“It’s important for the Ministry to support and celebrate such creative endeavours, as they not only contribute to environmental conservation, but also help to boost the economy by creating new markets and income opportunities for entrepreneurs like Mrs Mubvumbi. I believe that her work highlights the potential for art and design to contribute to the sustainable development of our country, and I hope that she will continue to be a source of inspiration for other women. I would like to wish her all the best in her future endeavours and encourage her to keep pushing the boundaries of creativity,” she said.

Mubvumbi told Chronicle Showbiz that crocheting with VHS tapes has changed her life and opened new doors for her. She said she started the project three years ago when the Covid-19 lockdowns disrupted her work at an elderly home.

She received donations of old VHS cassettes from people who wanted to help her and saw an opportunity to create something new and valuable.

“Never in my life did I think I would meet Ministers one on one and when people see these old VHS tapes as trash, I see cash. Three years ago when the Covid-19 induced lockdowns disrupted lives, one had to think outside the box and since I’m a worker at an elderly home, I came across people who were willing to donate their old VHS cassettes to help me sew clothes, birds, dogs and other artefacts, which I would then sale and that has been a source of extra income for me and my family. Ever since that time, for continuity’s sake, I’ve had people volunteering to donate their VHS cassettes so that I produce more clothes,” she said.

Mubvumbi and Shumba have been attracting attention with their outfits made from VHS tapes.

They wore a two-piece suit, a handbag, leg warmers, and shoes made from the tape and sole, and demonstrated their crocheting skills to the Deputy Minister, who also tried on some of their clothing items. A Chronicle Showbiz crew witnessed the interaction and captured the colourful scene.

The two women have been selling their products to foreign tourists who appreciate their art and pay them in foreign currency. They said they are proud of their work and hope to inspire other women to use their creativity and entrepreneurship to overcome challenges and achieve their dreams. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu