From Zambezi Magic to her own film company: Ntombikamama Moyo’s next step

Sipepisiwe Moyo,[email protected]

Bulawayo-based filmmaker and author Ntombikamama Moyo says she is ready to take the next big step in her creative career as she is set to launch her film company this year.

The Bulawayo-born Ntombi as Moyo is known, has had her work on films such as Gold Diggers and $400 (nominated at the 2020 National Art Merit Awards), which premièred on the Zambezi Magic channel.

Ntombi’s launch of her film company was aimed at helping bring even more of her compelling stories to life.

As she continued to build on her past successes, she also looked to collaborate with other local production houses, aiming to push the boundaries of Zimbabwean storytelling and film.

Despite her accomplishments, Ntombi said she had faced several hurdles, particularly in the area of funding, but her passion and vision for the future kept her moving forward.

“I wanted to create a company that produced the kind of work that would not only resonate with Zimbabwean audiences but would also have international appeal,” Ntombi said.

“I believed that collaborating with other local production houses would help bring these stories to the screen in a way that resonated deeply with viewers.”

Ntombi said her experience on Zambezi Magic had been a major turning point in her career. Having her work featured on the channel had given Ntombi a significant boost, connecting her with other filmmakers and opening doors for more creative opportunities.

“Zambezi Magic was instrumental in my career. It’s where my productions got their premieres, and the exposure was incredibly rewarding. Through the channel, I connected with other filmmakers, like Ras from Keaitse Films and Calvin Madula, who became important collaborators in my journey,” she said.

Her ambition to launch her own film company was just one part of her broader vision to push Zimbabwean film and literature into new realms.

However, like many creatives, she faced the challenge of securing adequate funding for her projects. This obstacle was something she worked tirelessly to overcome.

“The biggest challenge I faced was securing funding for my ideas. As much as I loved writing and filmmaking, creating high-quality work required a significant budget, and that was something I didn’t always have access to,” she said.

“But I was determined to find ways to make it work. Every challenge was an opportunity for growth, and I looked forward to seeing where my stories would go.”

Ntombi said she was also passionate about ensuring that her stories reflected the complexities of human emotions and relationships, which is why her work often centred around themes of love, family, and friendship, with positive endings.

“I believed in telling stories that warmed the hearts of my audience. Life was tough enough as it was, so I wanted my work to provide an escape, to bring hope and positivity,” she said. “The writers and filmmakers I looked up to, like Chimamanda and Shonda Rhimes, showed me the power of storytelling. Their work inspired me to continue growing as a creative.”

Ntombi was also vocal about the need for collaboration within the local film and literature industries.

“I saw first-hand how collaboration could elevate our work,” she explained. “With Gold Diggers, I teamed up with Creative Pot Africa and M-Net, and we brought something special to life. Collaboration, funding, and a love for what we did were key to advancing our industry. Everything I did was a learning experience,” she said. “I was still growing, still figuring out my path, but I was excited for what was to come. I believed in the power of collaboration, and I was confident that together, we could make Zimbabwean film and literature something the world would take notice of.”