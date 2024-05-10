From Zimnyama to Jo’burg: Aphiwe and Sobancane meet icon, Israel Matseke Zulu

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Emerging from the depths of Zimnyama in Sikhulu Village near Plumtree town, the Maskandi duo of Aphiwe and Sobancane have swiftly risen on the music scene, captivating audiences from Zimbabwe to South Africa.

Last Saturday, they headlined an event at Moon Knight Bar in Johannesburg, supported by a line-up including Umfana kaJobe, Mpama ka Gesi and Nyonemnyama “Mlandi we Tshitshi”. Their journey to this gig included their first-ever flight, arranged by a well-wisher eager to make their experience memorable.

Following their successful gig, which saw fans travelling from as far as Pretoria and Limpopo, Aphiwe and Sobancane met with legendary South African actor Israel Matseke Zulu. Known for roles in films such as Tsotsi and Gangster’s Paradise: Jerusalema, Zulu’s encounter with the duo led to a podcast interview that promises to further boost their visibility in the South African market.

“We felt the love in South Africa, and performing alongside Insizwa ZakwaZulu as our backing band added so much to our show,” Sobancane shared with Chronicle Showbiz after returning to Zimnyama.

“The support from locals in the neighbouring country and South Africans themselves was incredible.”Aphiwe expressed his gratitude for the opportunities unfolding for the duo.

“Meeting Israel Matseke Zulu was a blessing. Thanks to our managers, Handy and Joyful Ncube, who helped facilitate this, we’re making significant inroads into the South African market. We’re committed to preserving our culture through our music and appreciate all the support that helps us do so.”

Handy, echoed these sentiments, noting the support from corporate sponsors who covered the duo’s travel expenses.

“The event was a huge success, with a full house showing up in support. It’s clear from the warm reception and the numerous gifts they received that Aphiwe and Sobancane are on an upward trajectory,” he said.

“They are now recognised on the streets not only by Zimbabweans but also by South African nationals. The live band and the dancers, who are of Zulu origin, expressed that it was an honour to finally meet the duo in person. They have been fans of their work for quite some time. It was a very refreshing moment.”

With their music, Aphiwe and Sobancane not only aim to entertain but also to represent and preserve the rich cultural heritage of their home, ensuring that their roots are reflected in their rise to stardom. —@mthabisi_mthire.