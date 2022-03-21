Fuel prices drop

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has announced a drop in the price of fuel for this week in accordance with the trends on the international market.

In a public notice today, Zera said the latest pricing structure where the price of both diesel and petrol have been reduced by margins of around 2% and 5% were applicable from today 21 March to 27 March 2022.

According to Zera, the latest pump price for diesel is now $213,90 per litre or US$1,60 per litre while petrol is selling at $213,49 per litre and US$1,59 per litre.

Previously, the pump price for diesel was $218,01 per litre or US$1,68 per litre while petrol was pegged at $216,78 per litre and in hard currency at US$1,67.

“Prices have been set in accordance with oil price patterns on the international market, which the authority is continuously monitoring. The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio remains at E0.

“Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations,” said the regulator. – @KazungaOliver